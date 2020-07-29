Fresh Express Bagged Salad Recalled Over Potential Cyclospora Contamination

The FDA is expanding a recall of bagged salad to include certain packages of Fresh Express salad.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a recall for certain bags of Fresh Express salad products containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage over concerns they may be contaminated with cyclospora. The original recall was issued earlier this year in June, but since then it has been expanded a handful of times.

Currently, the affected products have the product code Z178. The ‘Best-by’ date is July 14, 2020, and while certain Fresh Express products are included in this latest announcement, other brands have been recalled in earlier announcements, including “ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside.”

As of July 22, 2020, the CDC reported 641 cyclospora cases linked to the bagged salads across 11 states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

For now, consumers who have the products in their homes should refrain from eating it. Instead, they should either throw the salad bags away or return for a refund.

