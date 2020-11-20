Fresh Express Caesar Salad Kits Recalled Due to E. coli Contamination

Certain bags of Fresh Express Caesar salad kits were recently recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

If you’re a salad fan, listen up. Earlier this week, Fresh Express issued a recall for Caesar salad kits after a “sample tested positive for E. coli 026.” Though the product is past its expiration date, there are concerns some unopened bags may be in consumer’s refrigerators. According to the recall notice, the salad kits are about a week past the use-by date printed on the packaging. The recall further states:

“The recalled product was distributed primarily in Western and Southwestern U.S. states…No illnesses are reported, and no consumer complaints have been received by the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center in association with this recall.”

Unsure if your bag of salad is included in the recall? According to the notice, the affected products include “10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package.” The UPC is 0 7127930104 4. The bags of salad were distributed to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800 242-5472.

