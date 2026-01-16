Gene Commander, Inc.® and Attorney at Work Release New e-Guide: Smart Growth Strategies for Midmarket and Smaller Law Firms

Denver, CO – (PR.com) – Gene Commander, Inc.®, in collaboration with Attorney at Work, is pleased to announce the release of a new industry guide, Smart Growth Strategies for Midmarket and Smaller Law Firms. Its practical, forward-looking strategies will empower law firm leaders to navigate the rapid technological advances, rising client expectations, and shifting talent demands that are transforming the business of law.

Drawing on Gene Commander’s four decades of experience with small, midmarket, and national law firms, the guide highlights the unprecedented changes that are disrupting traditional law firm business models and describes the smart growth strategies that will position firms to thrive as they prepare for the next decade’s competitive marketplace.

The guide’s commonsense recommendations include unlocking the responsible use of AI, customizing talent development and career advancement initiatives, implementing agile career strategies, exploring talent-driven mergers, and fostering a magnetic workplace culture.

“This is a defining moment for the legal profession, especially midmarket and smaller law firms. I expect to see more change across the business of law during the next 3 to 5 years than at any other time in my career. Firms that are willing to rethink legacy business practices, invest in human capital, and champion innovation will be positioned to thrive,” said Gene Commander, founder and CEO of Gene Commander Inc. “Our goal for the guide is to help firms capitalize on the extraordinary opportunities that disruption will present.”

Published by Attorney at Work, the guide brings together industry trends, strategic analysis, and actionable recommendations that are tailored to fit the needs of law firm leaders who embrace a smart growth mindset.

The guide is available for free using the following link: https://bit.ly/smartgrowthstrategies

About Gene Commander, Inc.®

Gene Commander is a thought leader, speaker, author and executive business advisor to the legal industry with nearly 40 years of experience practicing in small, midmarket, and national law firms. With support from the research team at Gene Commander, Inc., he advises firm leaders nationwide on the business of law and smart growth strategies. Founded in 2015, the consultancy empowers law firms to combine professional excellence with business agility.

About Attorney at Work

Attorney at Work provides practical, inspiring, and actionable guidance to lawyers and legal professionals. For more than a decade, the platform has delivered “one really good idea every day” through hundreds of industry experts, thought leaders and award-winning writers who contribute to its expert columns, guides, books, and free newsletters – the Daily Dispatch and Weekly Wrap.