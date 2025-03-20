“Gimmick Attorney®” Mike Dockins Joins Board of Directors for George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame 

As a registered patent attorney and intellectual property (IP) counsel, Mike plays a pivotal role in helping elite professional wrestlers trademark their characters, or “gimmicks,” ensuring their brand and legacy are legally protected.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Partner Mike Dockins, widely recognized as the “Gimmick Attorney®,” has been named to the Board of Directors of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (National Wrestling Hall of Fame). As a registered patent attorney and intellectual property (IP) counsel, Mike plays a pivotal role in helping elite professional wrestlers trademark their characters, or “gimmicks,” ensuring their brand and legacy are legally protected.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Board of Governors is responsible for preserving the rich history and tradition of wrestling in America. The Board oversees the National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma; the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa; and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame State Chapter program. Additionally, the Board governs the annual selection process for Distinguished Members, Meritorious Officials, Outstanding Americans, and recipients of the Medal of Courage and Order of Merit.

“The National Wrestling Hall of Fame is happy to announce that Mike has been appointed to the board of directors. Mike brings a wealth of legal knowledge and a deep appreciation for the history of professional wrestling,” said Gerald Brisco Chairman of the Tragos, Thesz Hall of Fame Committee.

Recognized as one of the World’s Leading Trademark Professionals in 2024 and 2025, Mike also represents college coaches, television personalities, and podcasters in the sports and entertainment industry. He works in close collaboration with their agents, financial advisors, legal teams, and accountants to safeguard their brands and ensure that their contracts provide comprehensive protections in an ever-evolving industry. Beyond IP, Mike’s experience extends to estate planning, deferred compensation strategies, philanthropy, and business ventures for his clients.

“It is an incredible honor to join the Board of Directors for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame,” said Mike. “As someone deeply passionate about both professional wrestling and intellectual property law, I look forward to contributing to the preservation and advancement of this storied sport.”

In addition to his work in the sports and entertainment sectors, Mike is a chemical engineer with a broad legal practice spanning patent, trademark, and copyright law. He assists clients by preparing and prosecuting patent applications in diverse technical fields, including chemical, material, and mechanical innovations.

