Tampa Partner Greg Yadley Chairs 41st Annual Federal Securities Institute with Acting U.S. SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda as Keynote Speaker

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Greg Yadley chaired the 41st Annual Federal Securities Institute and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Conference, held on February 24-25, 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Tampa, Florida. A premier national event in the securities, M&A, and governance fields, the Institute brought together leading regulators, practitioners, and industry experts to discuss the latest developments in corporate and federal securities law and regulation.

The event featured Acting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Mark Uyeda as the keynote speaker. Chairman Uyeda delivered the prestigious R. Franklin Balotti Keynote Address, marking his first comprehensive public presentation since taking office last month. His remarks focused on his approach to refining the SEC’s regulatory mission and priorities, offering critical insights into the agency’s evolving agenda.

“It was an honor to chair the 41st Annual Federal Securities Institute and facilitate important discussions on the evolving landscape of securities regulation. Having Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda deliver the keynote address provided invaluable insights into the agency’s direction and priorities. As the capital and financial markets continue to evolve and adapt to new challenges and opportunities, forums like this are essential for fostering dialogue among federal and state regulators, practitioners, and business leaders from the Delaware Court of Chancery,” Greg said.

Greg, a highly respected authority in securities, M&A, and governance law, advises clients on private and public securities offerings, including initial public offerings (IPOs), ongoing disclosure obligations, and growth through M&A. His deep experience allows him to navigate complex transactions while addressing the unique needs of all stakeholders. Greg’s leadership extends beyond his legal practice—he served as Secretary of the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee and is a member of the SEC’s Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Businesses.

As the longtime Chair of the Federal Securities Institute, Greg continues to contribute to the advancement of securities, corporate, and transactional law education, as well as industry best practices. His work spans a broad range of industries, representing closely held and family businesses, publicly traded companies of all sizes, and nonprofit entities.

