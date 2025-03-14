Global Transportation Finance Attorney David Paterson Joins Expanding Vedder Price Singapore Office

In 2024, Paterson was recognized as a Rising Star by Airfinance Journal and is also recognized by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 as a “Rising Star” for his work in Asset Finance in Singapore.

Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney David Paterson has joined the Singapore office as a Partner in the firm’s growing Global Transportation Finance team.

Paterson brings more than 14 years of experience to Vedder Price, and in his new role working in the firm’s growing Singapore office he will focus on multifaceted high-value, cross-border financing, leasing, trading and structured transactions involving aircraft, vessels and other transportation assets.

“David brings us significant transportation-focused experience on a global scale, and we are happy to welcome him to Vedder Price,” said Geoff Kass, Chair of the Global Transportation Finance team. “Adding him to our expanding Singapore team will greatly enhance an already strong group and our ability to efficiently meet our clients’ needs.”

Paterson’s practice also focuses on acting for financiers, equity investors, leasing companies, operators and export credit agencies, primarily on aircraft-backed international finance and leasing transactions. He also advises on acquisitions and disposals of assets and asset portfolios.

Paterson received his Graduate Diploma in Law from the University of the West of England and his undergraduate degree from the University of Warwick. Prior to joining Vedder Price, he spent six years at Clifford Chance LLP in London and three years at Milbank LLP in both the London and Singapore offices.

In 2024, Paterson was recognized as a Rising Star by Airfinance Journal and is also recognized by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 as a “Rising Star” for his work in Asset Finance in Singapore.