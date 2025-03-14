Trial Attorney S. Preston Ricardo Joins Vedder Price New York Office

Throughout his career as a trial lawyer, Ricardo has tried cases to verdict and argued appeals in both state court and federal court and litigated similar matters in arbitration.

Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney S. Preston Ricardo has joined the New York office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Litigation practice area.

“Expanding our outstanding group of trial lawyers, both in New York and in all our nine offices, remains a top priority for us, and we are delighted to welcome Preston to the firm,” said Tony Ashley, Firm Chair of the Litigation practice area. “He brings over 25 years of experience representing clients across various industries, with a national practice focused on restrictive covenant and trade secret litigation that further extends our reach in this important area of the firm’s expertise.”

Ricardo devotes a significant part of his litigation practice to post-closing M&A-related litigation, business torts, shareholder, partnership, and joint venture disputes, complex fraud, and claims for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, and breach of contract. Ricardo also has a special concentration in representing employers and employees around the country with issues involving post-employment restrictive covenants and trade secrets, including actions involving emergency injunctive relief and expedited discovery, and is a frequent speaker on these topics.

Throughout his career as a trial lawyer, Ricardo has tried cases to verdict and argued appeals in both state court and federal court and litigated similar matters in arbitration. He has achieved numerous successful outcomes for clients across a wide range of industries, including private equity, financial services, manufacturing, technology, insurance broking, accounting, hospitality, and brand licensing and operations.

Ricardo received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He began his career as a law clerk for the Supreme Court of Texas before working for two international law firms. Immediately before joining Vedder Price, Ricardo was Co-Chair of the Litigation Department and Chair of the Non-Compete and Trade Secrets practice at Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP in New York.