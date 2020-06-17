Going to a Trump Rally? You Must First Agree Not to Sue if You Get COVID-19 While Attending

After a long hiatus, President Trump is finally restarting his popular campaign rallies.

After taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump plans to restart his campaign rallies. The first stop on his list is Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, this rally is expected to be a little different from those in the past. For starters, all attendees must “agree not to sue the Trump reelection campaign if they contract the virus.” Given the fact that earlier this week, an estimated 800,000 Trump supporters were interested in attending the event, it seems as if such a request isn’t going to hold people back from attending.

In order to enter the event, attendees will have to sign a disclaimer that reads:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present…By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

President Trump has been eager to resume his campaign rallies, and understandably so. His rallies seem to energize him and they spark excitement with his base, something he is undoubtedly looking forward to given all the doom and gloom of the previous few months. The upcoming Tulsa rally isn’t the first campaign event he’s taken part in since the start of the pandemic, though. In fact, last Thursday “he held his first in-person fundraiser since the start of the outbreak in the U.S. as he mingled with top-dollar donors in Dallas, Texas.”

It’s important to note that Trump originally planned to resume his rallies in July. However, his campaign decided to move up “their timetable after large crowds took part in tightly packed protests in cities across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.” Many of those protests saw thousands of people take to the streets, many without masks and even more ignoring social distancing recommendations. Even politicians across the country joined in on the protests, with some linking arms with protestors as they marched down streets.

In addition to having event attendees agree not to sue if they come down with the virus, the Trump campaign is also mulling over whether or not it will require attendees to “wear masks or if they will have their temperatures checked at the door.”

On the other side of the aisle, former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to resume in-person rallies or fundraisers. At the moment, he seems content to stick to smaller scale in-person campaign events for the moment.

Sources:

Attendees at Trump’s rally next week must agree not to sue campaign if they get coronavirus

Trump rally-goers must agree they won’t sue if they contract coronavirus