Government Of the People, By, and For the BIG BUCK$

Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address of Nov. 19, 1863:

It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us, that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.1

Over the past 160 years the noble goal of “government of the people, by the people, for the people” has been corrupted.2

Citizens suffer tragedies despite excellent media coverage of the people’s losses. One recent example is Frontline’s attention to Truck Underride crashes.3

More details on the tragedies of Truck Underride crashes and the corporate sabotage of government actions to prevent harm over the past 50 years was prepared by Byron Bloch. I have known of his excellent work for decades.4

