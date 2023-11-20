Gregory C. Yadley Recognized as Top Business Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year

The Florida 500 list, published annually, is a comprehensive guide with selection based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner and Corporate, Tax and Transactions Regional Service Line Leader Gregory C. Yadley was recognized yet again for his exceptional leadership by Florida Trend. This is the fifth consecutive year that Greg has been named to the publication’s prominent Florida 500 list, which highlights the state’s most influential leaders across various industries. This recognition is a testament to Greg’s firm commitment to legal excellence and his substantial impact on the legal profession in Florida.

The Florida 500 list, published annually, is a comprehensive guide with selection based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward.

“Being chosen for the Florida 500 list for five sequential years is humbling, and I am honored to be on this distinctive list alongside such distinguished business leaders,” Greg shared.

Greg has devoted more than four decades to guiding clients through complex transactions. He is widely regarded for his exceptional legal skills, and he brings a wealth of experience to his representation of business entities, including closely held and family businesses, large and small public companies, and nonprofit entities. He has extensive experience in securities matters, including advising clients with regard to their private and public offerings of securities (initial public offerings) and their ongoing disclosure obligations. Greg understands how to address the divergent needs of multiple parties and bring them together in a successful transaction.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Greg is also known for his active involvement in local professional and community affiliations. Greg is Chair of The Florida Orchestra Board of Directors and Executive Committee and a member and past Chair of Leadership Tampa Alumni of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Furthermore, he previously served on multiple boards and as Chair for many organizations, including Visit Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Arts Council, and Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts, Inc., just to name a few.

Greg is a driving force in the legal community, where he is involved in multiple Florida Bar and American Bar Association Committees. He also served as a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Businesses and as Secretary of the SEC Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. Greg’s achievements are an inspiration to both his peers and aspiring legal professionals.

