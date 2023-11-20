Jan W. Pitchford Inducted into Lambda Alpha International Land Economics Society

Jan’s induction into the Society exemplifies her reputation as an influential lawyer in the specialized area of land economics.

SARASOTA, FL — Jan W. Pitchford, Partner and Real Estate and Development Regional Service Line Leader for the national law firm Shumaker, was recently inducted as a member of Lambda Alpha International (LAI) Land Economics Society. LAI is a global land economics society where top professionals connect. Membership is honorary and selective, and induction in the Society is reserved for those who have built a compelling reputation of significant contribution to the field of land economics.

Jan has dedicated more than three decades to representing individuals and corporate clients in connection with the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial real estate projects. She has been a Florida Bar Board Certified Real Estate Specialist for over 29 years and currently serves as a member of the Sarasota County Value Adjustment Board. Jan represents business borrowers and state, regional, and national lenders in documenting and closing Small Business Administration (SBA) loans; borrowing-based, asset-based, and cash-flow based financing; acquisition, development, and construction loans; revolving/term loans; loan syndications; mezzanine and subordinated debt financing; letters of credit; and receivables financing.

“I am deeply honored to be welcomed into the esteemed ranks of Lambda Alpha International Land Economics Society alongside members in the continued pursuit of excellence and fostering a deeper understanding of land economics for the benefit of our communities,” stated Jan.

