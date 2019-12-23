Hallmark Recalls 4,000 Christmas Candles Amid Laceration and Burn Concerns

With a couple days left until Christmas, Hallmark is recalling one of its Christmas candles over fire and laceration concerns.

Are you one of the countless Americans scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping before the big day? If so, there is one gift you should avoid if you’re shopping for a candle enthusiast. Last Friday, Hallmark announced a recall of more than 4,000 candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the company’s frosted balsam jar candles because when they are lit, “the glass jar can break causing possible fire and laceration hazards.”

So far, the company has received six reports of the candle jars breaking, “resulting in fire damage to nearby items.” Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

According to the recall notice, the affected candles were sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December for $28. The jar in question measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches wide and has a metal top. Additionally, the UPC printed on the underside of the candle is 763795556991.

For now, consumers who recently purchased the candles are being urged to return them for a refund. In addition to the refund, customers will also receive a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Hallmark at 1-800-HALLMARK.

