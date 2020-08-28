Hani Zeini on the Impact of the “New Normal” on Businesses

As circumstances change, companies will have to adjust to the new reality and come up with plausible solutions, like those mentioned.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected global businesses unexpectedly! Over the past few months, several countries have initiated multiple lockdowns, restricting the way offices, retail outlets, eateries, business houses, hotels used to function. There have been situations where companies have ceased operations as well.

Given the current scenario, the crisis doesn’t show signs of improving right away. And that has made businesses and brands to transition to a “new normal” or “new reality” in life and business. Right now, people are counting on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR (Augmented Reality) to resolve business risks and carry on with operations safely.

Hani Zeini throws light on the new reality and business repercussions.

The limitations on businesses and people have made online technologies emerge to assist a mix of activities. It includes online payment, online shopping for staples, groceries, and other products, online education, remote working, telehealth, and many more. The capacity for assisting these activities depends on the accessibility of “digital ready” services and infrastructure. The AR develops using the support from online infrastructure by providing the capacity to juxtapose online content over the real-time physical world view. It helps to assist the ongoing business processes.

Hani Zeini, a leading entrepreneur, examines the pandemic impact and the responses on business.

The social distancing rules hinder the capacity to have face-to-face interactions, for interviews, business development meetings, and team meetings.

There are fewer on-site duties now because of illnesses that are occurring because of the infection and other virus contamination.

The restriction of travel urges employees to work from home. It changes the way one conducts business and manage other in-office activities that used to occur in a pre-COVID-19 world.

The scope for virus transmission made workers extra careful. It has generated reluctance in them to touch the objects that others have touched.

Affected supply chains need sourcing and manufacturing processes so that it’s flexible to support business continuity.

How can companies use the new reality to shape their business?

Companies currently will have to work keeping in mind the conditions mentioned above. The common ways companies and business houses are managing the new reality to facilitate business, and daily functions are:

Online meetings and interviews

Digital tools will reign supreme in the months and years to come! Conducting an interview or a team-building meeting are being held online. There are multiple online meeting tools customized for office meetings and video conferences. It provides conversation mute to record options. Employees can customize the depending on their remote work locations and conditions.

Remote sales activities

Many customers prefer to purchase appliances and devices in-store, where they can request a product demo. Brands today are using AI to create online demo and 3D animation to support the same. It helps customers to assess the product thoroughly before they make an online purchase.

Robots for sanitizing warehouses

Currently, service providers are reluctant to send their staff for warehouse and factory sanitizing. Brands are planning to invest in digitally trained robots for sterilizing factory outlets and warehouses to limit down the rate of contamination.

These are a few ways how the new reality is impacting business! As circumstances change, companies will have to adjust to the new reality and come up with plausible solutions, like those mentioned above.