7 Top Apps That Make Working from Home Easier

With the shift to remote work, professionals have rapidly discovered that there are a lot of applications that are available to help make working from home easy. A lot of them. Some of these apps are very general in nature, designed to be of benefit to someone regardless of the nature of their work.

Other applications are highly specific in nature and target a single vertical (for example, healthcare, media, education) or even a single type of worker (sales, HR, executive). For many, finding the right blend of apps that allow them to work effectively and efficiently has been key in making the most of remote working.

Just some great apps

Some apps are particularly useful for the individual. Others have gained traction with small and medium businesses, while still others have enterprise-wide value for large enterprises. Finding the right app for your work is about understanding the kind of work that you do, but with that being said, here are some apps that will benefit just about every person working remotely.

In many ways, Zoom has become the name in video conferencing, and it’s so easy to understand why. Zoom allows you to easily set up meetings and, by providing a single link, invite anyone to that meeting, whether they’re part of your organization or not. Because it’s an invite-only model there’s also no risk of being spammed by calls that you don’t want to take simply because you’re online. Zoom also runs quality video conferencing over most Internet connections, and when you’re working remotely, having that video-level interaction is key for avoiding feelings of isolation and distance from your co-workers and clients. Krisp: On the subject of video conferencing, we’re all suddenly discovering that working from home can be a noisy experience. Perhaps construction is going on nearby. Perhaps a neighbor is playing music loudly, or someone in the family is watching an action movie in the room next to the home office. Krisp offers noise-canceling solutions that can “soundproof” rooms with a lot of ambient noise, allowing you to communicate with people clearly and crisply.

These are just some of the range of applications that are available that are helping make it easier to work remotely, and helping businesses stay open right now. Furthermore, all of the applications mentioned above have competitors, which might do some things better from the point of view of one business or sector. It’s a good idea to shop around and try a couple of different applications that are designed for a task until you can find one that makes sense to your business and/or personal work style.