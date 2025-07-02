The Harkin Institute Celebrate’s the ADA’s 35th Anniversary and Its Recent “Gold” Certification

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, The Harkin Institute will host an unveiling ceremony for the certification plaque that will hang in our atrium. The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion that will cover the benefits of universal design and how to implement accessibility features in your workplace.

Before the unveiling, guests will have a chance to check out the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center for themselves! The building will be open for self-guided tours starting at noon. The Harkin Institute staff will be on hand for any questions throughout the tour.

WHAT: Gold Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Celebration and Panel Discussion WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Unveiling ceremony: 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Panel discussion: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. * Open house and self-guided tours: 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. WHERE: The Tom and Ruth Harkin Center (2800 University Ave., Des Moines, IA 50310) RSVP: Media interested in attending should contact Kathryn Kuckelman at Kathryn.Kuckelman@Drake.edu

You can find more information about the event and the Rick Hansen Foundation on our website.