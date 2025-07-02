Louis E. Tosi Receives Prestigious Order of the Star of Italy, Named Italian Knight of the Republic 

The Order of the Star of Italy is conferred by the President of the Italian Republic and reflects Italy’s gratitude to those who enhance its international reputation and relationships.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Partner Louis E. Tosi has been awarded the Order of the Star of Italy and officially named a Knight of the Republic of Italy, one of the highest honors bestowed by the Italian government. The recognition celebrates individuals who have significantly advanced friendly relations and cooperation between Italy and other countries and who promote strong cultural and economic ties with Italy.

Lou was honored during a special halftime ceremony at the XLIV Italian Bowl on June 28, held at The University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium. The award was presented by the Consul General of Italy in Detroit, Allegra Baistrocchi.

“What better stage than the Italian Bowl — a celebration of Italian passion, teamwork, and transatlantic connection — to honor someone who has spent a lifetime building bridges between Italy and the United States?” said Consul Baistrocchi. “I had the extraordinary privilege of knighting Lou with the Order of the Star of Italy on behalf of the Italian Republic for his tireless dedication to our community, his pioneering impact in the field of environmental law, and his deep commitment to Italian heritage. Lou has championed a vision of progress that protects both people and planet, embodying values that Italy proudly shares with the world. This makes him a true star — on and off the field. Bravo!”

A passionate advocate for Italian heritage and international collaboration, Lou has been committed to promoting Italian trade and culture in the United States. His service as a former member of the Board of Directors for the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), as well as his ongoing leadership in bringing the Italian Bowl to Toledo alongside fellow community leaders, highlight his long-standing commitment to fostering transatlantic ties.

“I am immensely proud of the role I’ve played in strengthening the cultural and economic bridge between Italy and the United States. This honor is especially meaningful to me as it reflects not only a commitment to international partnership, but also a deep connection to my own Italian heritage,” Lou said.

The Order of the Star of Italy is conferred by the President of the Italian Republic and reflects Italy’s gratitude to those who enhance its international reputation and relationships.

Lou’s recognition at the Italian Bowl—a celebration of Italian-American sports, community, and heritage—marks a fitting tribute to his efforts and ongoing legacy.

