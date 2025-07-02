Board Certified Local Government Specialist Matt Newton Returns to Shumaker, Bolstering Real Estate and Government Law Capabilities 

“Shumaker has always felt like home,” said Matt. “The culture here is built on trust, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right for the client.”

TAMPA, FL – Matt Newton, a Board Certified expert in City, County, and Local Government Law, has rejoined Shumaker as a partner in its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line. Matt was previously with Shumaker from 2019 to 2023, where he played a key role in both the Real Estate and Local Government teams.

Matt is known for helping communities and businesses navigate the legal and regulatory challenges of Florida’s cities, counties, and special districts. From zoning and land use to complex permitting, exactions, and preemption issues, Matt offers clients deep technical knowledge and a clear, strategic approach whenever a project faces issues at city hall.

“Matt’s return strengthens our ability to support clients across the real estate and government sectors with trusted counsel and unmatched perspective,” said Sam Queirolo, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “He’s a valuable addition to our growing team.”

Matt says his decision to return was driven by Shumaker’s collaborative environment and shared sense of purpose among the firm’s professionals.

“Shumaker has always felt like home,” said Matt. “The culture here is built on trust, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right for the client. I’m excited to be back working alongside talented colleagues who challenge and support each other every day.”

In addition to his client advocacy, Matt is a frequent contributor to local media, where he simplifies and explains developments in the law with clarity and insight. His passion for demystifying complex legal frameworks continues to make him a go-to source for communities and businesses alike.

Shumaker is proud to welcome Matt back to the firm and looks forward to the continued value his experience and perspective bring to clients and colleagues alike.

