Shumaker Partner Benjamin R. Hanan Named to Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 43, Advancing the Firm’s Longstanding Commitment to Statewide Leadership 

Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone program brings together influential leaders from across the state to foster meaningful relationships, strengthen Florida’s communities.

SARASOTA, FL – Benjamin R. Hanan, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions National Service Line Leader at Shumaker, has been selected to participate in Leadership Florida’s prestigious Cornerstone Class 43. His selection reflects Shumaker’s deep and ongoing commitment to developing leaders who help shape the future of Florida.

Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone program brings together influential leaders from across the state to foster meaningful relationships, strengthen Florida’s communities, and drive innovative solutions to complex statewide challenges. Ben joins a distinguished group of Shumaker colleagues and alumni who have participated in the program, including Mindi Richter, Julio Esquivel, Andy Mayts, Dan DeLeo, Erica Shea, and former Florida mayors Bob Buckhorn (Tampa), Ashton Hayward (Pensacola), and Rick Kriseman (St. Petersburg).

“Ben’s selection to Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class is a testament to his professional excellence and personal dedication to Florida’s economic and community development,” said Jennifer Compton Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “He has been a trusted advisor to businesses and families alike, and his leadership has strengthened both our firm and the communities we serve.”

Known for his meticulous approach to even the most complex transactions, Ben’s legal practice focuses on business and estate planning. As a former Managing Partner of the Sarasota Office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Management Committee, he has played a central role in shaping the firm’s strategic direction. A certified public accountant (CPA), Ben advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, joint ventures, and entity formation, while offering deeply informed counsel to high-net-worth individuals and families on estate planning strategies.

Beyond his legal practice, Ben has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to civic leadership. His extensive community involvement includes board service with the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, All Faiths Food Bank, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and several regional economic development organizations.

“I am honored to be part of Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 43 and look forward to working alongside leaders who share a passion for advancing the future of our great state,” said Ben. “This opportunity allows me to give back to the state that has given so much to my family, my career, and the clients I serve.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.