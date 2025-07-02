Shumaker Partner Jillian Askren Named Chair of Fund Development and Evaluation Committee for the Junior League of Tampa

The Junior League of Tampa is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through effective action and leadership.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner Jillian Askren has been named Chair of the Fund Development and Evaluation Committee (FDEC) for the Junior League of Tampa. In this leadership role, Jill will guide the committee in evaluating current League fundraisers and spearheading the research, development, and presentation of new fundraising initiatives for membership consideration and approval.

Jill brings extensive leadership, legal, and strategic thinking skills to the committee. A Partner at Shumaker, she focuses her practice on complex litigation in both state and federal courts, representing clients in individual, class action, and government enforcement matters, as well as commercial business disputes. She has experience managing cases from pre-litigation through final resolution.

Before joining Shumaker, Jill served as a law clerk for judges on both the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Her background provides her with valuable insight into multifaceted legal issues, including business litigation, mass torts, class actions, and insurance coverage disputes.

“We are incredibly proud of Jill’s commitment to serving our community through the Junior League of Tampa,” said Jaime Austrich, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee and Tampa Managing Partner. “Her dedication to excellence—both in and out of the courtroom—makes her a tremendous asset in this important leadership role.”

