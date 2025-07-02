Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Team Grows to Meet Client Demand with Addition of Patent Attorney Kyle T. Mosley

With over a decade of experience in patent prosecution, litigation, and counseling, Kyle brings a strong technical background in computer science and a sharp business focus to his legal practice.

CHARLOTTE, NC; WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shumaker continues expansion of its Intellectual Property (IP) Service Line with the addition of Kyle T. Mosley, a registered patent attorney and former United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent examiner. Kyle joins Shumaker as the firm experiences sustained growth in client demand for strategic IP guidance, particularly in emerging technology sectors.

“Kyle’s technical depth and business-oriented approach enhance the strength of our IP team and align with our commitment to delivering sophisticated legal solutions for technology-driven clients,” said Patrick Horne, Partner and Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader.

With over a decade of experience in patent prosecution, litigation, and counseling, Kyle brings a strong technical background in computer science and a sharp business focus to his legal practice. He helps clients—ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies—navigate complex IP challenges in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, financial technologies, and advanced software systems.

Kyle began his career at the USPTO, where he examined patents involving mobile systems, cloud platforms, and location-based services. Since then, he has worked in private practice at a global AmLaw 10 firm, advising on patent portfolio development, freedom-to-operate analyses, and post-grant proceedings such as Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs). His work also includes IP due diligence, licensing, and cross-border strategy for high-growth companies operating at the forefront of innovation.

Kyle’s arrival follows the addition of three other attorneys to Shumaker’s IP team last month, reinforcing the firm’s strategic investment in serving the evolving needs of its innovation-focused clients.

