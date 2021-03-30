Harvey R. Heller Recognized in Michigan Lawyers Weekly 2021 Hall of Fame

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Harvey R. Heller has been recognized in Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s Hall of Fame Class of 2021. This award recognizes Michigan legal leaders who are over the age of 60, or who have practiced law for 30 years or more, for their successful careers and valuable contributions to their communities.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “The firm congratulates Harvey on this well-deserved honor, which is a testament not only to his long and accomplished law career, but to his ongoing contributions and leadership within the firm and the wider legal community,” said Sallen.

A shareholder at Maddin Hauser, Heller is a Managing Director of the firm’s Executive Committee and Chairman of its Defense and Insurance Coverage practice group, which he built from the ground up. Heller developed Maddin Hauser’s Result Focused Case Management System®, a comprehensive eight-step process to delivering the best possible results for each client.

An active litigator, Heller is a member of the Michigan State Bar Foundation Fellows and the Michigan Defense Trial Council. He is also a member of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Lawyers’ Professional Liability. Heller has authored articles on professional liability and has been a featured speaker at numerous professional liability seminars.

Heller has been selected for inclusion in the Michigan edition of Super Lawyers® since 2006, included in the Best Lawyers in America® since 2003, named a Top Lawyer by DBusiness Magazine and recognized as a Michigan Leading Lawyer. He enjoys the added distinction of being recognized as the Best Lawyers® 2015 Detroit “Lawyer of the Year” for Insurance Law and the 2019 Detroit “Lawyer of the Year” for Legal Malpractice Law—Defendants.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise representing business enterprises, with a focus on the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is a high-performance, preeminent business law firm with national reach, providing ethical and practical legal guidance from leading attorneys in their fields. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.