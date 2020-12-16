Helping Those Who Help Us During COVID-19

Michigan firm expresses appreciation for those who care for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This holiday season, while we celebrate the benefits we enjoy working together with our wonderful clients and colleagues, we at Marx Layne are especially aware of those who are most in need as we experience the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on so many people.

It is in the spirit of deep appreciation that we give with an open heart to those nonprofits that do so much to help those in need.

In this Year of the Nurse, we are honored to give to the Michigan Nurses Foundation COVID Hardship Fund which was established to financially assist nurses unable to work during the pandemic and also support families of fallen COVID-19 nurses.

We are also pleased to give to the following organizations.

ACC

CARE of Southeastern Michigan

Central City Integrated Health

Children of Abraham

Concert of Colors

Corktown Health Center

Equality Michigan

Freedom House

Grace Centers of Hope

Heart2Hart

Holocaust Memorial Center

Kevin’s Song

Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund

Nino Salvaggio Charitable Foundation for Children in Need

Rose Hill Center

Sanctum House

SEND International US

Southwest Detroit Business Association

United Negro College Fund

LegalReader thanks our friends at Marx Layne for helping local communities and those who so selflessly help others.