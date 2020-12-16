Helping Those Who Help Us During COVID-19

Michigan firm expresses appreciation for those who care for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This holiday season, while we celebrate the benefits we enjoy working together with our wonderful clients and colleagues, we at Marx Layne are especially aware of those who are most in need as we experience the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on so many people.
It is in the spirit of deep appreciation that we give with an open heart to those nonprofits that do so much to help those in need.
In this Year of the Nurse, we are honored to give to the Michigan Nurses Foundation COVID Hardship Fund which was established to financially assist nurses unable to work during the pandemic and also support families of fallen COVID-19 nurses.
We are also pleased to give to the following organizations.
Central City Integrated Health
Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund
Nino Salvaggio Charitable Foundation for Children in Need
Southwest Detroit Business Association
LegalReader thanks our friends at Marx Layne for helping local communities and those who so selflessly help others.
