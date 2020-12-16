Recall Alert: Nearly 460K Saws Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling certain Fiskars 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners over laceration risks.

Earlier this week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for certain Fiskars 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners. The saws are often used to prune and cut high tree branches. They’re being recalled because there is a concern that the “pole may separate from the blade head, causing the head to fall.”

According to the notice, only saws with model number 9463, 9440, and 9441 are included in the recall. They were sold nationwide and online at Fiskars.com between December 2016 and September 2020. They retailed between $65 and $100, depending on the model. The model numbers are printed on the UPC label.

At the moment the company has only received two reports of the “poles separating and falling and injuries involving cuts that required stitches.” For now, consumers who have the recalled products should stop using them immediately and contact Fiskars brand for a full refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Fiskars Brands toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

