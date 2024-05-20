Hillary E. Thornton Graduated from Leadership Academy of Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers 

Hillary is deeply involved with the Hillsborough County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers, and the Tampa Bay American Inn of Court.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker lawyer Hillary E. Thornton recently graduated from the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers (HAWL) Leadership Academy, furthering her commitment to fostering the next generation of female leaders in the legal community.

HAWL’s Leadership Academy is a multi-session professional development program designed for attorneys seeking to advance their self-advocacy skills, leverage their talent in current and future positions, identify leadership strategies and opportunities, and create a plan for personal and professional leadership.

“It was an honor to be able to participate in the HAWL Leadership Academy, where I was able to learn from various leaders in the legal community, including my own classmates, in order to grow in the practice of law,” Hillary said.

A dedicated and detail-oriented lawyer, Hillary is a member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where she focuses on general litigation matters. With more than four years of experience practicing law, Hillary is skilled at handling cases from inception to trial, which includes conducting depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and hearings. In addition, she is practiced in motion drafting and excels in client communication throughout the legal process.

