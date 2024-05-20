Matthew E. Maggard Appointed to Saint Leo University Board of Trustees 

A native of Dade City, Matthew is dedicated to serving the community in which he lives, focusing his practice on city and government representation, as well as real estate, development, construction, and financing transactions.

DADE CITY, FL – Shumaker Partner Matthew E. Maggard has been appointed to the revered Saint Leo University Board of Trustees. Matthew’s dedication to community service and active involvement in local organizations align perfectly with the University’s mission to foster a personal and inclusive community that educates, prepares, and develops students for success and consists of diverse learners who boldly confront the challenges of our world through service to others.

“We are extremely pleased that Matthew has agreed to join our Saint Leo University Board of Trustees. His legal expertise, involvement in local organizations, and dedication to the surrounding communities will assist in strengthening our University’s relationships with our neighbors in Pasco County. We look forward to him being an important asset for our University and Board,” said Edward Dadez, Ph.D. and President of Saint Leo University.

With a track record of leadership and commitment to giving back, Matthew brings a wealth of experience to the Board. As a trustee, he will play a vital role in guiding the strategic direction of the University and ensuring its continued success in serving students and the broader community.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Board of Trustees at Saint Leo University,” said Matthew. “I look forward to working alongside fellow board members and university leadership to ensure the University remains a leading Catholic teaching university of international consequence for the twenty-first century.”

A native of Dade City, Matthew is dedicated to serving the community in which he lives, focusing his practice on city and government representation, as well as real estate, development, construction, and financing transactions. He is a member of Shumaker’s Public Policy and Government Affairs, Real Estate and Development, and Litigation and Disputes Service Lines. Matthew currently serves as the City Attorney for the City of Zephyrhills and is the Hearing Officer for Pasco County. In addition to his public, city, and government work, private clients turn to him for counsel on Florida laws.

