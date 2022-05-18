Hit by a Drunk Driver? Watch Out for What Happens Next

Fires can also easily cause injury or death after a DUI crash.

When most people think about a car accident, they think about the immediate, initial impact. And while it’s true that this initial moment can cause significant injuries, you also need to be aware of the secondary dangers. We’re talking about what happens after a car accident caused by a drunk driver. And if you haven’t experienced this situation firsthand, you might be surprised to learn just how dangerous these secondary hazards can be.

Of course, if you've already been injured by one of these factors, you already know full well how dangerous the situation can be after a car accident.

Electrocution

Car accident victims are at considerable risk of electrocution. Crashes can lead to downed electrical wires, and these wires can easily electrocute people1. Contrary to popular belief, you do not necessarily need to touch the wire to become electrocuted. Simply being close-by is enough to cause death in some situations. If you find yourself trapped inside your vehicle, it can be very difficult to exit in a way that prevents electrocution. Try not to touch the metal components of your vehicle, and when moving away from the wire, try “shuffling” instead of walking in a normal manner.

Fires

Fires can also easily cause injury or death after a DUI crash. Engines may ignite, and electrical motors can burst into flames2. Some victims remain unconscious after a crash, while others may be trapped inside the wreckage of their vehicle while the flames rise. This situation can easily be fatal.

Being Hit by Other Vehicles

After a crash, you may be tempted to get out of your car and approach the drunk driver. Or perhaps you wish to assess the damage to your vehicle or get to safety after a fire or electrical hazard. Whatever the case may be, you should always keep an eye out for incoming vehicles. If you’re not careful, you may be struck by unwary motorists, and this can make a bad situation even worse.

