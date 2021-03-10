Home Depot Issues Urgent Recall for Defective Chairs

In an announcement earlier this week, Home Depot Product Authority said it is recalling about 3,100 StyleWell Wood Windsor dining chair sets over concerns they may be defective. How so? Well, according to the notice, the backs on the chairs can detach, which could pose a fall hazard.

At the moment, the firm has received 17 reports of the chair backs detaching from the base. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

According to the notice, the affected chairs were sold in “black, natural wood, red and white and have eight vertical backrest spindles.” It’s important to note, however, that only chairs “without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.”

The chairs were manufactured in China and sold online from September 2019 to January 2021. They retailed for about $150 for a set of two.

Consumers who have the recalled chairs should stop using them and “inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base.” At the moment, Home Depot is contacting customers who purchased the chairs to give them inspection instructions.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Home Depot at (800) 466-3337 or online at www.homedepot.com.

