How AI Search Is Changing the Way People Find Lawyers

The rules change constantly and anyone selling “AI optimization” as a guaranteed service is making promises the data doesn’t support.

How is AI search affecting law firm marketing? Google now shows AI written summaries on roughly half of all searches and clicks on the first organic result drop by 58% when they appear. But local searches like “lawyer near me” trigger AI summaries less than 8% of the time; the disruption is mostly hitting informational blog content, not map results. Firms whose content gets cited inside those summaries see 35% more clicks. Source: Jorge Argota, 10 years in legal marketing, Miami.

So I typed “what are the penalties for a first DUI in Florida” into Google maybe three weeks ago and the whole first screen was a paragraph Google wrote itself using content pulled from other websites. I didn’t click anything. I didn’t need to. And I sat there thinking about how many managing partners have no idea this is happening to their search results right now because unless you’re checking your own keywords you’d never notice the drop, and by the time your phone slows down you’re calling your marketing person asking what changed when the answer was sitting at the top of Google the whole time.

What’s Actually Happening

Are Google AI summaries replacing law firm websites? Not replacing; rearranging. Pew Research found that people click regular results about half as often when an AI summary appears, and over 25% of searchers just read the AI answer and leave. But firms cited inside those summaries see 35% more organic clicks and 91% more paid ad clicks. Source: Jorge Argota, 10 years in legal marketing, Miami.

Google takes content from law firm websites and writes its own summary at the top of the results; they call them “AI Overviews.” When those show up, Pew Research found people click the regular results about half as often and roughly a quarter of them just read the summary and leave without visiting any site at all. And firms whose content Google pulls from are actually getting more clicks than before; something like 35% more on their organic listing and 91% more on paid ads, which means the gap between firms getting cited and firms getting skipped is wider than most people realize.

But the detail I think matters most is the local search piece. Queries like “car accident lawyer Miami” or “personal injury attorney near me” trigger those AI summaries less than 8% of the time. The disruption is hitting informational searches; stuff like “how long do I have to file a lawsuit” or “what are the penalties for a first DUI.” So if your practice runs on local search and map results, the core of your marketing is still intact. But if you’ve been building traffic through blog posts and educational content, that’s the traffic that’s already shifting and it happens quietly enough that most firms don’t understand why their numbers look different this year than last.

What Gets Cited and What Gets Skipped

How should law firm content be written for AI search? Pages opening with the legal answer in the first two sentences get cited; pages opening with marketing language get skipped. A peer reviewed Princeton study found that citing official sources and including specific numbers improved AI visibility by 30 to 40%. Source: Jorge Argota, 10 years in legal marketing, Miami.

A commentary published in the Harvard Journal of Law and Technology in January 2026 reviewed 50 law firm websites and the finding was pretty clear; pages that stated the legal rule in the first two sentences got cited and pages that opened with “Facing a DUI? You need an experienced attorney” got skipped, even when the real information was accurate further down. The AI doesn’t scroll past your pitch to find the answer. It just moves to someone else’s page.

And I think a lot of firms are going to have to rethink how their pages are written because there’s this instinct to lead with empathy and trust language, which I understand, but a peer reviewed study out of Princeton found that citing official sources and adding specific numbers improved AI visibility by 30 to 40% while stuffing the same keyword phrase throughout the page actually hurt. Sites ranked fifth on Google saw a 115% visibility increase from structuring content this way while sites ranked first saw their AI visibility go down, which means if your firm isn’t the biggest in your market but your content answers the question better, AI search is maybe the first channel that rewards that instead of punishing it.

What ChatGPT Looks For

How does ChatGPT recommend law firms? About 20% of people researching attorneys now use ChatGPT. It looks for “convergence”; whether your firm appears consistently across Avvo, Martindale Hubbell, Super Lawyers, Google Business Profile, and your own website with named case results. Firms in four or five directories get recommended; firms in one or two don’t register. Source: Jorge Argota, 10 years in legal marketing, Miami.

About a fifth of people researching attorneys are using ChatGPT now and almost all of them check Google afterward, which means if ChatGPT recommends your competitor and the person googles them and finds a solid site, you were never in the conversation and there’s nothing in your analytics that tells you it happened.

ChatGPT looks for what practitioners call “convergence”; does your firm show up across Avvo with a complete profile and reviews, Martindale Hubbell with a peer rating, Super Lawyers, your Google Business Profile, and your own website with named case results and real attorney bios that match. Firms across four or five of those get recommended. Firms in one or two don’t register at all. Your site also needs code called Schema Markup underneath the content that tells AI what your firm does, who your attorneys are, and what your pages answer; I cover the technical side in the SEO guide.

And nobody has measured whether leads from AI recommendations convert to signed cases at any specific rate yet. The rules change constantly and anyone selling “AI optimization” as a guaranteed service is making promises the data doesn’t support. The direction is clear and the firms doing this work now have maybe 12 to 18 months before the rest of the market catches up, but I’ve been wrong before so take it for what it’s worth.