How an OVI Lawyer Can Change Your Life

Consequences for impaired driving convictions are severe. Aside from the official consequences that courts impose, there are numerous other ways that an impaired driving charge can negatively impact your life.

Nearly 1.5 million people are arrested for impaired driving in the US each year. The majority of those individuals are between the ages of 21 and 34 years old. If you face charges for driving under the influence (DUI), operating vehicle impaired (OVI), or driving while intoxicated (DWI), the best course of action you can take is to hire an experienced OVI lawyer. Having an experienced OVI lawyer advocating for you greatly improves your chances of beating the charge. Beating or otherwise reducing the charge can significantly change your life for the better.

OVI Consequences

Authorities all around the nation take OVI charges seriously. As a result, a conviction for such charges brings with it serious consequences. While every state has its own rules and consequences, all of them are severe.

If you are found guilty of an OVI charge you can face up to one year imprisonment. In Florida, for example, the minimum amount of jail time is 6 months. In addition to imprisonment, a conviction can bring heavy fines and driver license suspension for a significant amount of time. Some states require you to install a BAC monitoring device called an ignition interlock in your vehicle once you get your license back. Ignition interlocks are expensive pieces of equipment to rent and require periodic inspections that are also expensive.

Because the consequences are so serious, it is important to take your defense of such charges just as seriously. Hiring an experienced OVI lawyer is the best way to avoid these harsh consequences. Your attorney may be able to have the charges dismissed or otherwise reduced. Even if you are found guilty, your attorney can help advocate for a more lenient sentence. Without an experienced OVI attorney, you may face life-altering consequences that are severely disruptive.

Other Ways an OVI Attorney Can Help

Aside from helping you avoid jail time and license suspension, an OVI attorney can help you in a number of other ways. Here are just a couple of ways that avoiding OVI charges with the help of an experienced attorney can help you avoid some serious consequences.

Ensuring Housing

If you hire an experienced OVI attorney and beat the charge, you will protect your ability to find housing in the future. If you face jail time, you may be forced to break a lease, which will make it harder to rent in the future. If you’re a homeowner, spending a year in jail will likely make you miss mortgage payments, which can lead to foreclosure. With a foreclosure on your record, it will be harder to purchase a home in the future. On top of all of this, some landlords are unwilling to rent to individuals with OVI or DUI convictions on their record. Protect your ability to find housing in the future by retaining an OVI lawyer.

Protect Your Employment

Employers do not look favorably on employees who miss work due to jail time no matter how short the period of imprisonment is. If you miss work because you were in jail, you may find yourself without a job. Furthermore, prospective employers may be wary or unwilling to hire someone with an impaired driving conviction. Avoiding these charges with the help of an experienced OVI attorney is paramount in protecting your ability to earn a living.

The Bottom Line

OVI attorneys have the experience with and knowledge of this specific area of law, so they are the best way to help you through the challenges of an OVI charge and move forward with your life. If you are facing an OVI, DUI, or DWI charge, change your life for the better and get ahead of it with the help of an experienced OVI attorney.