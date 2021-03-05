Brightflag Strengthens Security Controls as Legal Departments Accelerate Digital Transformation

While navigating an unexpected shift toward remote work in 2020, many global enterprises began to fully recognize the risks associated with tying essential business applications to a single physical workplace.

Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management and matter management platform, announced its achievement of SOC 2 (Type II) and SOC 1 (Type II) certifications without exceptions. Following the recent renewal of the company’s existing ISO 27001:2013 certification, these attainments underscore Brightflag’s reputation as a trusted partner to corporate legal, compliance, and security professionals eager to embrace cloud-based solutions.

While navigating an unexpected shift toward remote work in 2020, many global enterprises began to fully recognize the risks associated with tying essential business applications to a single physical workplace. Through third-party verification of its security controls, and the expertise of its own world-class customer success team, Brightflag is helping corporate legal departments rapidly execute ambitious digital transformation plans.

“The SOC and ISO frameworks have been at the forefront of cloud security assurance for more than a decade,” said Brightflag CEO and co-founder Ian Nolan. “By satisfying these globally recognized standards, Brightflag continues to be a platform where companies operating in even the most complex and highly-regulated environments can safely conduct sensitive business.”

SOC 2 (Type II) evaluates general information security practices, highlighting Brightflag’s strength in safeguarding customer data. SOC 1 (Type II) more specifically attests to Brightflag’s protection of invoice approval, accruals management, and financial reporting processes.

For a copy of Brightflag’s security and compliance reports, including a completed Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Consensus Assessment Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), please contact the team directly.

