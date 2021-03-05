LexisNexis Expands Award-Winning Context Platform with Context Attorney Analytics

Build stronger arguments, anticipate strategies and neutralize opposing counsel’s arguments with legal language analytics that focus on attorney arguments linked to written judicial opinions.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced the launch of Context Attorney Analytics, the fifth module of the award-winning Context platform.

As the legal industry’s first and only language analytics solution, Context Attorney Analytics tracks records of more than one million attorneys and connects their argument activity with actual written judicial opinions. This enables attorneys to build stronger arguments by anticipating and neutralizing opposing counsel’s arguments based on the legal language they’ve previously used in similar cases.

With a few keystrokes, Context Attorney Analytics extracts and highlights the exact language an attorney has used in briefs, pleadings, motions and arguments in cases that are similar to yours and shows how well they fared in court. In addition, its comprehensive search and robust filtering capabilities can deliver relevant attorney-related content, including new stories, jury verdicts and settlements, expert witness materials, and more, eliminating hours of research.

“Knowing the language that opposing counsel has successfully used in similar court cases can give attorneys critical insights and a tremendous advantage when preparing for trial,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America. “No other analytics offering directly connects legal language argument activity and written judicial opinions for specific attorneys.”

Context Attorney Analytics is also a great tool for helping law firms make lateral hiring decisions, or for legal departments in evaluating outside counsel. In addition to providing comprehensive biographical information and data on language preferences, Context Attorney Analytics provides insights into how and why an attorney’s arguments were won or lost, which cannot be gleaned from an attorney’s CV or law firm pitch deck.

Context is a key component of the comprehensive LexisNexis analytics solutions that provide lawyers with greater knowledge through data-driven insights. Data and analytics delivered by Context Attorney Analytics are a strong complement to leading Legal Analytics solutions, including Context, Lex Machina®, Lexis+™ Litigation Analytics and Lexis+ Brief Analysis.

Context Attorney Analytics is now available by subscription for users of Lexis® or Lexis+. For additional information about the Context platform and available modules, please visit www.lexisnexis.com/context.

