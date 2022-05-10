How Do I Prove My Injuries in a DUI Crash?

If you get the medical treatment you need, you will be left with important medical records that prove your injuries are legitimate.

If you’ve been injured by a drunk driver, you may have considerable medical expenses. And if your injuries are preventing you from working, the prospect of actually paying for these expenses might seem completely out of the realms of possibility. But you don’t need to simply accept the fact that you can’t afford your own medical treatment. Instead, you can file an injury claim, hold the drunk driver accountable, and recover enough compensation to cover these expenses. But how do you pay for your expenses?

The first step is always to get in touch with a lawyer, and if you find yourself in this situation, you might be asking yourself: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” This is a common problem – but one that is easily solved. The truth is that there are many Henderson accident lawyers nearby who will be more than happy to assist you. All you need to do is get in touch, book a consultation, and begin the legal process.

Always Get the Medical Treatment You Need

The first step is simple: get the medical treatment you need after a DUI crash. This makes sense from a purely healthcare-oriented perspective, as your health should always take top priority – regardless of financial concerns. Remember, you can recover compensation for these expenses later – so don’t refuse treatment or wait too long before undergoing certain procedures. Follow the advice of medical professionals and do what you think is best.

Recover Your Medical Records

If you get the medical treatment you need, you will be left with important medical records that prove your injuries are legitimate. When you file a claim, you can simply turn to these records and use them as proof. These medical records are very difficult to refute, since they are written by qualified professionals. For example, if a doctor writes that you have sustained a major head injury in a car crash1, no one can really argue with that assertion.

Call Upon Expert Witnesses if Necessary

If the insurance companies are pushing back and claiming that your injuries are not as severe as you claim, you can call upon experts to back up your assertions. These might be psychologists, physicians, surgeons, and many others. They can either give an affidavit, they can testify during a deposition2, or they can testify in person during a trial.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Today?

If you’ve been searching for Henderson DUI or DWI accidenta lawyers, you won’t have to look far. There are many professionals nearby who can help you recover compensation for your injuries, and you can get started with this legal process as soon as you book a consultation. It’s best to act quickly, because the statute of limitations can prevent you from taking action if you wait too long. Book your consultation today and take your first steps towards justice.

