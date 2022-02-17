How Do You Deal with Homeowners Insurance Claim Denial in Nebraska

Sometimes, the homeowner finds himself accused of deliberately setting fire to the property or causing other types of damages to claim insurance money.

When your house is damaged by fire, storm or any similar problem, the last thing you need is to hear your homeowners insurance claim was denied. In Nebraska, these types of situations are more common than you’d think, but, fortunately, there are ways to deal with an insurance claim denial. The first step is to reach out to experienced Nebraska homeowners insurance claim denial lawyers.

How much will an insurance claim denial lawyer cost me?

When you need money to fix the roof over your head, you can ill afford hiring a lawyer. The good news is that homeowners insurance claim attorneys in Omaha typically work on a contingency fee basis. You will be offered a free initial consultation during which the lawyer will listen to your story and examine your insurance policy to determine if you have a case. If they decide to take your case, it will be on a contingency fee, meaning you won’t have to pay them anything until they win the case for you. Should the case go to trial, the judge will probably order the insurer to cover your legal expenses, on top of the damages you are entitled to.

What are the main reasons for insurance claim denial in Nebraska?

There are two ways to look at this question – what is the real reason insurers try to deny or minimize the value of a claim and the official reason they might give you.

The real reason has to do with the nature of their business. Insurance companies are for-profit businesses. How do you make a good profit? By collecting as much money as possible in insurance premiums, while trying to pay out as little as possible in claims.

This is why you’ll need a season insurance claims lawyer. In some cases, maybe the insurer is in the right and they have valid reasons to deny a claim. Many times, though, they are in the wrong and what they’re doing to you amounts to acting in bad faith.

If, for instance, your claim was denied on a technicality, you’ll want a skilled insurance lawyer to look into it. One of the most common tactics used by insurance companies is to require tons of documents, some of them completely unnecessary.

Sometimes, the homeowner finds himself accused of deliberately setting fire to the property or causing other types of damages to claim insurance money. It might come as a shock to you, but don’t take it personal. You’re not the first to hear such preposterous accusations, nor will you be the last.

Another reason frequently cited to deny a claim is that your policy doesn’t cover the sort of damage you’ve sustained. Sometimes, the insurance company may alter the policy after you’ve presented your claim, which is obviously illegal.

No matter the reason why your claim was denied, your lawyers will review all the documents and decide on the best course of action. In most cases, the situation can be resolved through negotiation. If your insurer refuses any sort of negotiation, your lawyers will advise you to file a lawsuit and teach them a lesson.