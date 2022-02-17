Who is Required to Have Homeowners Insurance in Indiana?

Once the mortgage or loan is totally paid off, it is possible for the homeowner to drop their insurance coverage.

Homeowners insurance is the most common way for owners of residential property to receive financial protection. The policy will cover various types of damage from things like severe weather and theft, and it also protects the homeowner if there is a lawsuit related to an incident on their property. This coverage generally extends to the structure of the home itself and various other personal belongings and outside structures. While this provides significant protection in theory, there is always the possibility of problems happening during the claim process, including denials.

Requirements for a homeowners insurance policy

Homeowners insurance is technically not required by law. However, many homes are subject to a mortgage or some other kind of financing. It is likely that the lender will require insurance as a way of protecting their investment until the purchaser owns the home without any kind of mortgage or lien. Sometimes, the required insurance may even be included in the mortgage payment by the lender. The specific amount of coverage is usually related to the total value of the home, where the policy is worth a majority of the value of the home.

Once the mortgage or loan is totally paid off, it is possible for the homeowner to drop their insurance coverage. However, this is generally not recommended due to the large costs associated with certain types of home repairs and natural disasters.

Claim denials and homeowners insurance policies

A common problem in the insurance industry is when a homeowner files a legitimate claim, but it is denied for some reason. This can simply be due to the provider making a mistake, while other times their intentions are to save money at any cost. When a claim made in good faith is denied, it is important for the homeowner to retain legal help to have their policy and claim reviewed. There is a possibility that the insurance company may be sued and made to pay out a settlement for illegitimately denying the claim.

Reasons why homeowners insurance claims are denied

If a homeowner wants to increase their chances of having a claim approved, they should be mindful of certain issues. The claim should be filed within the relevant time limit, and the insurance company should be provided with all of the proper information, evidence of loss, and other related documentation. There are also times when the homeowner follows all of the rules, has relevant coverage, and the claim is still denied. These are called bad faith denials and they are illegal.

More information about homeowners insurance claims

