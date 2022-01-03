How Much Money Will I Receive After a Seattle Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Sometimes, it helps to examine past sexual harassment cases to get an idea of how much you might receive.

If you have experienced sexual harassment in Seattle, you already know that nothing can ever change what you’ve been through. These memories may continue to affect your psychological state of mind for years to come. You may never truly get over what happened. However, you can pursue justice and a sense of closure by filing a lawsuit. A financial settlement is more than just a pile of cash. It represents the fact that you have fought for your rights and won. It also represents the fact that your harassers have been held accountable while facing genuine consequences. With all of this in mind, there’s nothing wrong with asking how much money you might stand to receive if you sue your employer for sexual harassment in Washington.

If you’d like to explore this matter further, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in sexual harassment cases. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during an initial consultation and help you determine how much money you stand to receive. Your attorney can also gather evidence for you and represent you in court if necessary.

How Settlements are Calculated

In order to receive a settlement, you will need to prove that you suffered losses of some kind, otherwise known in the legal world as “damages.” These damages can be both economic and non-economic in nature. For example, you may have been fired as a result of reporting sexual harassment to your supervisor. If this is the case, you can receive compensation for missed wages in your settlement.

However, the most substantial aspect of your settlement will likely involve non-economic damages. These damages represent the psychological impact of your harassment. They may be referred to as pain and suffering, humiliation, emotional distress, shame, embarrassment, and similar terms. These damages are sometimes difficult to calculate because they’re not associated with clear, numerical losses.

Notable Examples of Past Settlements

Sometimes, it helps to examine past sexual harassment cases to get an idea of how much you might receive. One nurse in California was awarded over $82 million after suffering sexual harassment at a hospital in Sacramento.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

With all that said, your total settlement amount depends heavily on your choice of attorney. Work with a qualified lawyer who has considerable experience with workplace sexual harassment, and you’ll stand a much better chance of recovering a high settlement. One of the key roles of your attorney will be to negotiate on your behalf. Attorneys with solid negotiation skills can make sure that you receive a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of everything you’ve been forced to endure. Book your consultation with one of these attorneys today.