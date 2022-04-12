How to Create Compelling Visual Ads for Your Law Firm

The most fantastic way to achieve a competitive advantage for your law firm is visual ads.

The legal industry has become more competitive than before. In every city in the world, there are many legal firm startups. As a result, if you’re a law firm owner, you have to strategize on how to compete effectively and stand out among your competitors. One of the best ways to increase your law firm’s visibility is through visual ads.

You can leverage video or the pay per click (PPC) ads. The visual quality of your ads must be top-notch. Thus, the digital signage software you choose to create your PPC or video ads should have the latest technology for quality pictures, video, font, and resolution power. If you don’t have an in-house team to help you design your visual ads, you can partner with a reputable service provider.

With that said, if you’d like to know how to create highly compelling visual ads to market your legal firm, here are tips for you:

Make Short But Cogent Videos

If you choose to go the way of video ads, do your best to make your videos short but concise. To begin with, you must have video tools for capturing motion pictures and other tools for editing. Experts in video marketing advise that when creating a video ad for your law firm, 30 seconds or below is ideal. In addition, some believe that a compelling video can be condensed into 15 seconds.

However, whether 15 seconds or 30 seconds, it might be subject to your budget. If you plan to advertise on television, the longer the clip, the higher the advertising fee. Remember, the aim of your video is for it to have a punch and create a memory for your target audience.

Focus On Helping Your Audience

You operate a law firm to meet legal needs in the market. As a result, you need to address your audience’s pain points in your ads. Ads that focus on helping the audience are most likely to attract clients. Every product or service is supposed to meet a specific need. If your customers don’t understand the role of your legal services, it might be a waste of resources in creating your ads. For instance, there are different services that you can offer in your law firm, depending on your specialization. Some law firms specialize in land matters, insurance claims, medical product injury, car accidents, and juvenile cases, among other legal specialty areas. Therefore, make it clear which way you’re planning to help your audience.

Use Appropriate Colors And Fonts

Designing a catchy and compelling ad for your law firm should avoid boring, black-and-white color themes. It’s believed that color is an invaluable psychological trigger. First, ensure that your adverts capture the trademark color theme for your law firm. There must be consistency with the colors on your video and display ads and the logo. As a result, choose your colors wisely before you launch a legal firm.

In addition, use good font for your videos and PPC ads. The font should be visible and easy to read without straining the eye. An uncomfortable font to the reader can be a turn-off. As a result, avoid giving your audience a reason to ignore your ads. Finally, limit the colors you use to 2 or 3 at most.

Include A Call-To-Action Message Or Button

A call-to-action (CTA) is an essential part of your ads. In the case of video ads, use the last seconds to implore your audience to take a specific action. It can be in the form of visiting your law firm for personalized legal services. You can also ask your audience to call your office for more inquiries.

If you’re designing a search engine ad, your call-to-action can include a link button that your audience can click and lead them to your website. A CTA improves your chances of converting the audience into leads and potential clients.

Personalize Your Videos

It’s good to let your audience be aware of your law firm. But that isn’t enough. You need to tweak your videos to personalize your firm to your audience. Make your target audience feel appreciated. Bridge the gap between your firm and the audience. It can be through content that identifies with your viewers. Personalization improves the engagement of your audience with your ads. The target audience is likely to listen to your video ads to the end if they can identify with your message.

Final Thoughts

The most fantastic way to achieve a competitive advantage for your law firm is visual ads. Visual ads that are engaging and compelling can work wonders by attracting more clients to your law firm. However, it would help to craft a good strategy for designing effective visual ads. This article has extensively illustrated to you some of the best ways to create compelling ads for your law firm.