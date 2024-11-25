How to Cultivate Client Trust and Loyalty in Legal Practice

This tip is simple but difficult for busy attorneys to implement: just listen. ~ Robert Theofanis, Attorney

Unlock the secrets to building unbreakable client relationships directly from the experts. Attorneys and partners weigh in with their top tips on creating personalized, meaningful connections with clients. Discover how showcasing real client testimonials can make a difference and why just listening is key to building trust. This article compiles thirteen essential insights to elevate client relationships to the next level.

Showcase Real Client Testimonials

My top tip for building strong, lasting client relationships is to start by showcasing real client testimonials and successes. This builds immediate trust and shows prospective clients what they can expect. From there, it’s about maintaining open, consistent communication and being accessible throughout their legal matters. We take the time to understand each client’s unique needs, particularly in the dental industry, and tailor our approach accordingly. By offering clear, personalized solutions and always being available to address concerns, we demonstrate that we’re not just legal advisors—we’re dedicated partners in their professional journey.

Matt Odgers, Attorney, Odgers Law Group

Engage Clients With Their Interests

One way I like to engage with my clients is to bring their interest into the equation. In my case, for example, if a client is an art enthusiast, I might talk about legal issues using art-related comparisons. Also, it shows that I care about who they are outside of the case, which makes complicated law ideas easier to understand. Legal advice should be available to everyone, making it easier and more tailored to each client’s needs. This can be a big part of building trust and comfort with the law.

To adapt my practice, I will sometimes meet clients at a time and place that is more convenient for them, like a small cafe or a park. This relieves office-time anxiety and also helps clients feel comfortable in the conversation and helps ensure that you can have productive discussions. A very small step and change of scenery can be enough to make a regular client meeting seem more meaningful and fun, strengthening our relationship as a profession in a special and unforgettable manner.

Michael E. Farah, Founder, Realtor and Real Estate Attorney, The Farah Law Firm, P.C.

Know Clients Beyond Legal Issues

Building strong and lasting client relationships is crucial for a successful legal career. Many lawyers mistakenly believe that mastering legal skills alone ensures success, but law is fundamentally a service industry—our job is to solve problems through the time we sell. To build long-term relationships, attorneys must focus on three core elements: knowing their clients, understanding how their legal issues fit into a larger context, and consistently delivering exceptional service.

Trust is the cornerstone of any client relationship. For a client to hire and rely on you, they must trust you. Trust begins with familiarity, and that requires both parties to truly know one another. Taking the time to understand your client as a person or entity—asking meaningful questions and listening actively—builds this foundation. More than just routine inquiries, attorneys must connect and empathize with their clients. Ultimately, clients need to feel they are in capable hands with someone who genuinely understands their problems and goals.

Next, attorneys must recognize how their legal work fits into the broader scope of the client’s life or business. Whether it’s a business navigating contract disputes or an individual facing a divorce, legal services are part of a larger picture. Understanding the bigger context surrounding a client’s issue strengthens trust and reassures the client that you not only have the skills but also the insight to achieve their desired outcome.

Finally, excellent service is essential. Clients are paying for more than just legal expertise—they are paying for a service experience. Being accessible, providing reassurance, and delivering high-quality work at a reasonable value are key to client satisfaction. While this may seem straightforward, the challenge lies in managing multiple clients and their needs effectively. Delivering quality work on time and within budget goes a long way toward earning client loyalty.

By integrating these principles—building trust, understanding the client’s broader needs, and delivering exceptional service—you can create lasting relationships that stand the test of time.

Joshua Offenhartz, Partner, Koeller Nebeker Carlson and Haluck

Ensure Prompt Communication

The key to having happy clients is ensuring that we have dedicated team members who promptly answer calls, creating a reliable and streamlined office experience. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for clients to reach the right person when they need assistance. We prioritize flexible communication, accommodating clients’ schedules by offering various options like phone, email, Zoom, or text, to suit their preferences. Whether clients can visit in person or not, we use technology to meet their needs efficiently. Our focus is always on simplifying the process, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for everyone.

Lewis Landerholm, Attorney at Pacific Cascade Family Law, Pacific Cascade Legal

Set Clear Expectations Early

To build strong client relationships, I prioritize setting clear expectations from the start. In our initial conversation, I explain the legal process, potential timelines, and what they can expect regarding communication. Personalizing my approach involves understanding each client’s goals and adjusting my strategies accordingly. Some clients prefer a quick resolution, while others value a thorough and detailed process. By being transparent and tailoring my strategy to meet their individual needs, clients feel more confident in the process and are more likely to refer me to others.

Joshua Frachtman, Attorney, Partner, Zimmerman & Frachtman

Maintain Strong Client Ties

As the owner of a law firm and a practicing attorney, one of my top priorities is maintaining strong ties with my clients. To me, this all starts with clear, consistent communication. I listen closely to what clients share—their aims, their hurdles, and what they expect from us. This deep understanding sets the tone for how I handle their legal issues.

From day one, I am tuned into their needs. I keep clients informed about how their cases are progressing, not just because it’s my job, but because I am dedicated to their success. We work together, and that collaboration grows into a stronger bond over time. I adapt the way I explain things based on what each client prefers. Some might want every detail, while others need just the general picture. By customizing my technique to each client’s preferences and staying committed to their cases, I build trust. This trust makes for lasting partnerships and gives my clients the confidence they need in our services.

Steven Rodemer, Owner and Attorney, The Law Office of Rodemer & Kane

Establish Trust Through Transparency

A key tip for building strong, lasting relationships with clients is to establish trust through transparent communication and consistent availability. This can be achieved by actively listening to the client, taking their individual concerns seriously, and providing clear, honest advice. To personalize the approach, it is essential to thoroughly understand each client’s specific needs and expectations. This can be accomplished through tailored solutions, regular feedback, and proactive actions. A personal, empathetic approach demonstrates to the client that their concerns are a priority, which strengthens the relationship in the long-term.

Nico Glöckle, Attorney, Founder of Glöckle Rechtsanwälte, Glöckle Rechtsanwälte

Go the Extra Mile

A key tip for building lasting client relationships is to go the extra mile in terms of service. I strive to offer value beyond legal advice by connecting clients with other helpful professionals or providing resources to guide them through the process. Personalization is key, achieved by understanding and addressing specific concerns directly. For instance, some clients may worry more about financial outcomes, while others focus on long-term legal protection. By addressing these unique concerns, I’ve cultivated deeper, more meaningful client relationships.

Anthony Michel, Attorney, Michel | King Attorneys & Counselors

Earn Trust Through Transparency

As a personal-injury lawyer, earning my clients’ trust is a top priority. My primary goal is to secure the best possible outcome for my clients, knowing that they hope never to need my services again. While building a long-term relationship isn’t always the focus in this field, earning my clients’ trust throughout the legal process leaves such a positive impression that they feel confident referring others to me. Satisfied clients are the best advocates, and their referrals are a testament to the quality of service I provide. It can be achieved through three key strategies.

Practice transparency in all communications. From the outset, make it a priority to clearly explain the legal process, outline potential outcomes, and provide a full understanding of legal fees. Tailor your communication style to each client’s preferences, ensuring they feel comfortable and informed at every step.

Engage in empathetic listening. Take time to ask open-ended questions and truly understand each client’s unique situation. Reflecting on their concerns and emotions helps demonstrate that you value their perspective and are fully committed to their well-being. This approach reassures clients that you are both their advocate and someone who genuinely cares about their situation.

Reinforce trust by demonstrating expertise. Share relevant success stories and examples that closely align with the client’s circumstances. This instills confidence and also reassures them that you have the experience and capability to handle their case successfully.

Paul Hernandez, Attorney/President, Kalfus & Nachman PC

Empower Clients in Their Cases

When it comes to building strong, lasting relationships with clients, my top tip is to make sure they feel empowered and fully involved in their case. Of course, getting the best possible recovery is my main goal, but I also want to ensure they have a positive experience during what can be a tough time. I’m all about transparency and keeping clients in the loop with the latest communication tools, so they always know what’s going on.

We have a mobile app that lets clients communicate with us in real-time. It helps us stay connected and makes the process more personal and interactive. The app also allows clients to rate their experience as we move through the case, which gives them a sense of control and involvement. By keeping them engaged, we often resolve cases faster—usually within 90 to 120 days—which is quicker than the typical industry timeline of 150 days. I believe this happens because of how closely we work with clients throughout the process.

From the beginning, I make sure clients know what to expect. I like to take a “you do your part, we do ours” approach, and most clients appreciate that kind of clarity. I’m here to guide them with my expertise, but the decisions are always theirs to make. While I hold them accountable for their choices, I also make it clear that I truly care about their well-being. My goal isn’t just to represent a large number of clients—it’s to help people get the care they need and get their lives back on track.

Colin Bober, Founder & CEO, Colin B. Bober and Associates

Ditch Legalese for Clarity

It’s unfortunate, but too many legal professionals hide behind jargon and formalities. Clients don’t need that. They appreciate straightforwardness and clarity. So, ditch the legalese when possible and speak their language. It makes them feel more comfortable and understood. When they see you as approachable and relatable, they’re going to be much more receptive to your methods. They’re more likely to open up about their needs and expectations, which ultimately leads to better outcomes for everyone involved.

If I notice a puzzled look or if my clients ask for clarification, I’ll pause and rephrase things in a way that resonates with them. Analogies also help, especially ones that relate to their experiences. For instance, if I’m explaining a contract clause, I might compare it to a rental agreement they’re familiar with.

Alfred Polizzotto, Managing Partner, Polizzotto & Polizzotto, LLC

Listen With Genuine Empathy

Building strong client relationships starts with genuine empathy and active listening. As a personal injury attorney, taking the time to truly understand each client’s unique situation and concerns is important. It’s not just about the legal details; it’s about recognizing the emotional and personal impact of their injuries. I make it a point to have in-depth conversations with clients, often over coffee, to grasp their full story. This approach has led to more tailored legal strategies and higher client satisfaction.

One unconventional method I’ve adopted is creating personalized video updates for complex cases, which clients appreciate for the clarity and personal touch. By consistently exceeding expectations in communication and care, I’ve seen an increase in client referrals over the past year. For me, in personal injury law, we’re often meeting people at their most vulnerable moments. Treating each client as an individual, not just a case number, builds trust and loyalty that extends far beyond the courtroom.

Michael Saile, Jr., Managing Partner (Attorney), Cordisco & Saile LLC

Just Listen to Build Trust

This tip is simple but difficult for busy attorneys to implement: just listen. People want to be heard. This is especially true for people with legal problems. So let them talk and actually listen. Don’t constantly interrupt or direct the conversation to things you think are important. Don’t scribble notes at a million miles per hour. Just listen.

You would be amazed at how much trust this builds. That trust is the foundation for an extremely strong connection.

Robert Theofanis, Attorney