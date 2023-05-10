How to Navigate the Holidays (with Children) Following a Divorce

If spending Christmas day with your spouse is out of the question, there’s no harm in creating new traditions while learning how to co-parent.

The holidays can be quite difficult for families that have just gone through a divorce. While it can take some time before they are able to navigate the holiday season a little easier, there are a few things they can do now that will make the end-of-the-year festivities a bit more tolerable.

4 tips that can help divorced families get through the holidays, and maybe even enjoy them.

Families that won’t be spending Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s together for the first time this year might find it particularly difficult to get through. But these are joyous times of the year and are worth celebrating. To do that, you might consider following these tips provided on behalf of Psychology Today1.

Coordinate visiting times with your spouse, given you are able to.

It may be worth putting aside the feelings that drove you to divorce so that your kids can enjoy the holidays and spend them with both of their parents. For instance, Psychology Today suggests letting your children celebrate Christmas eve with one parent and Christmas day with the other. This way, no one loses out.

To make the circumstances even better, if this is your first holiday season apart and you ended your marriage on good terms, perhaps you might consider spending Christmas morning together with your spouse, and your children.

Start new traditions with your kids.

If spending Christmas day with your spouse is out of the question, there’s no harm in creating new traditions while learning how to co-parent.

Make sure your holiday plans are clear and concise and understood by your ex-spouse.

If there’s one thing that is sure to start an argument, it’s not having holiday plans clearly defined. To help prevent any sort of conflict from arising, plan out the holidays, including when and where your children will be exchanged.

Put off the divorce proceedings until after the holiday season.

If you are in the middle of the divorce process but haven’t finalized it, you might consider putting it on pause until after the holiday season. Psychology Today says that by putting off financial discussions, “you can focus on your kids without the stress of divorce meetings.” Of course, you should consult with your divorce lawyers before doing so.

