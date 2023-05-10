What Type of Financial Support is Available After Divorce in El Paso, Texas?

Aside from explaining the different types of support that are available, El Paso divorce lawyers can also help you understand the process.

When a person goes from living in a two-income household to depending on themselves for support after divorcing, it can be quite difficult to adjust to. Thankfully, there are a few types of financial support out there that you may qualify for.

The first and most obvious is alimony. If you were financially dependent on your spouse while married, the court may order him/her to pay you alimony for a specified period of time. Alimony is based on a number of factors including what your needs are, your current lifestyle, and what your spouse is able to pay.

If you want to learn more about how alimony is awarded in Texas, we can help you find divorce lawyers who are eager to answer any questions you might have.

What other types of support are available after divorce?

Aside from alimony, you might also qualify for federal assistance depending on your household size and income. The state of Texas does offer food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, to low-income individuals who meet certain requirements.

For instance, if it’s just you and no minor children, your maximum monthly income cannot exceed $1,869, according to the Texas Health and Human Services website1. And if it’s you and a child, your maximum monthly income limit then increases to $2,518.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase groceries, though there are a few restrictions including no ready-made food, hot foods, alcohol, and tobacco products.

If you lose your health insurance after divorce, you might also qualify for Medicaid. Medicaid is provided to low-income families and covers a range of services. Medicaid is also based on your income, household size, and circumstances. In order to qualify for Medicaid, you must be a resident of Texas and also be one of the following2:

Pregnant

Blind

65 years of age or older

Have a disability

Someone in your household has a disability

You are responsible for a minor (18 years of age or younger)

You can check to see if you’re eligible to receive Medicaid in Texas by visiting the state’s benefits website.

Have additional questions pertaining to the divorce process? A lawyer can help.

Aside from explaining the different types of support that are available, El Paso divorce lawyers can also help you understand the process. If you’re ready to file for divorce but don’t know where to start, USAttorneys.com is here to connect you with reputable Texas divorce lawyers in your area.

Although divorces might seem daunting, you can rest assured divorce lawyers will walk you through it, each step of the way. If you’d like to speak with divorce or child custody lawyers (given you have minor children involved), we’re here to connect you with a lawyer who is eager to help you and fight for the best possible outcome.

