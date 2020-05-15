Ideal Foods Issues Recall for Certain Meat and Poultry Flatbread Pizza Products

Earlier this week, Ideal Foods recalled certain flatbread pizzas that were not properly inspected.

Ideal Foods, an establishment in Las Vegas, recently decided to issue a recall of about 3,302 pounds of poultry and meat flatbread pizza products after it was discovered the products failed to undergo a federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled products were produced between October 2019 and April 2020 and include the following:

13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CARNE ASADA”

13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE”

16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza SIZZLIN JALAPEÑO”

14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza MEAT LOVERS”

All of the affected products have establishment number 45351A or P-45351A printed inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations and distributors throughout California.

The issue was discovered when the FSIS was conducting routine surveillance activities. During those routine surveillance activities, it was “determined that the firm produced the products without the benefit of inspection.” Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from eating the recalled products. For now, if you have any of the recalled products in your home, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund.

Sources:

Ideal Foods Recalls Meat and Poultry Flatbread Pizza Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

Las Vegas firm recalls flatbread pizza products