IKE Files 1st-Ever PMTA for Standalone Interoperable Blockchain-based Age-Gating System – New Chapter in Youth Vaping Prevention

IKE Tech harnesses blockchain technology for real-time identity and age verification to tackle underage vaping in the US.

LOS ANGELES – IKE Tech LLC (“IKE Tech”), a leading innovator in the intersection of Internet of Things (IoT), identity verification (IDV) and tokenization technology, announced today that it has filed a component Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) and Tobacco Product Master File (TPMF) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its blockchain-based Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System-on-a-Chip with the smartphone-enabled identity and age-verification IKE Mobile Application.

This marks the first-ever complete PMTA submission for a standalone, scalable age-gating component that provides real-time, continuous age verification at the point-of-use for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). The IKE System is designed for universal integration across all ENDS devices, utilizing unique blockchain-based tokenization technology to further ensure user privacy and security.

According to a multi-center Human Factors Validation Study submitted as part of the PMTA, the IKE system proved to be 100% effective in preventing device activation for anyone under the age of 21. The company has formally requested expedited review of its application, emphasizing the system’s potential to enhance public health.

“This is a major milestone for IKE Tech and the ENDS category,” commented John Patterson, President of IKE Tech. “We’re not just building technology. We’re paving a new regulatory framework that gives the FDA and manufacturers powerful tools to safeguard public health and ensure adult-only access to vaping products. With proven, scalable age-gating technology built into ENDS devices, the sector now has a real opportunity to eliminate underage vaping for good.”

IKE Tech adopted a rigorous software development lifecycle following consultation with the FDA. The IKE platform offers a seamless identity and age verification experience via a single, user-friendly mobile app available on iOS and Android. By leveraging blockchain technology, it securely validates the user’s identity and age through integrated IDV partners, anchoring credentials to a tokenization system without storing sensitive data on the user’s device, nor on IKE’s system, to ensure complete user privacy and security.

Unlike existing solutions that allow permanent access after a single verification, IKE’s system requires continuous verification to maintain device access. The Human Factors Validation study showed 91% of users (aged 18-67) rated the app as “Extremely Easy” or “Very Easy” to use – with a user error rate of less than 0.8% – proving its appeal to the wider market.

“This is a pivotal moment from a regulatory perspective,” said Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular. “By embedding robust age verification at the point of use, the IKE technology enables manufacturers and regulators to confidently allow access to a broader range of products for verified adults. This approach opens the doors for responsible flavor pathways, empowering adult consumers with more choice, while maintaining the highest levels of youth protection.”

IKE Tech is dedicated to building a better, more secure future for all. To meet the evolving needs of manufacturers, the company is planning to continue integrating advanced features like counterfeit protection, geofencing, targeted messaging, and real-time data access to its systems.

These innovations are designed to address underage vaping and combat the illicit market, ensuring that only products that the FDA has determined are Appropriate for the Protection of Public Health (APPH) are available to adult users.

To learn more about IKE Tech, visit www.iketech.com.