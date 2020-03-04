Ikea Recalls 820K Additional Dressers Over Tipping Fears

Earlier this week IKEA issued a recall of 820,000 dressers over concerns that they may tip over and seriously injure or even kill children. Already the company has received six reports of the Kullen 3-drawer chests tipping over, and one of those incidents involved a minor cut. It should be noted that in all six incidents, the dressers had not been properly anchored to the wall.

According to the recall notice, the dressers were sold in stores nationwide and online between April 2005 and December 2019 for $60. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) added that the current recall only “applies to the black-brown or birch colored chests, weighing nearly 45 pounds.”

At the moment IKEA is urging customers who have the recalled dresser to stop using them immediately if they are not properly anchored to the wall. Customers who wish the keep the dresser can “order a free wall-attachment kit for installation or IKEA will give them a free, one-time home installation service.” Customers can also request a full refund by returning the dressers to the place of purchase. If you have questions about the recall or want more information on how to receive a wall-anchoring repair kit or refund, visit the IKEA Chest and Dresser Safety Recall support page.

This isn’t the first time IKEA has recalled a dresser over tipping concerns. In fact, two months ago the company ended up paying the “family of a two-year-old toddler who died after being crushed by an IKEA Malm dresser” $46 million.

