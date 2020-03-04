Katie Brown Recognized in Oakland County Executive’s Elite 40 Under 40 Class of 2020

Southfield, Michigan based Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Katie Brown has been recognized in the Oakland County Executive’s Elite 40 Under 40 Class of 2020.​​​ The program, in its ninth year, honors young professionals and thought leaders who live or work in Oakland County and who have achieved excellence in their professions.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “This recognition is testament to Katie’s ongoing commitment to provide clients with proactive and strategic solutions to their employment law needs. Katie has also demonstrated a personal drive, in line with our firm’s values, to use her legal skills in serving our community,” said Sallen.

In describing her practice, Brown explains that she helps employers make the right decision the first time, to mitigate liability later. A shareholder in the firm’s Corporate and Employment practice group, Brown works closely with business owners, managers, and human resources directors to analyze complicated business issues and make sound business decisions. This includes creating a training curriculum to teach managers best practices for retaining top talent and engaging employees, along with identifying and responding to employee concerns.

Through company-wide trainings, Brown reinforces the importance of maintaining respectful workplaces. She also helps employers resolve conflicts that could otherwise lead to claims of unlawful conduct. When those claims are made, however, Brown assists employers in responding to charges filed with state and federal agencies. Often, this process includes conducting audits and investigations, and providing advice and counsel concerning when and how to hire, manage, or fire employees. Brown approaches these conversations with the guiding principle of respecting employees and protecting employers.

In the legal community, Brown has coordinated several events to facilitate conversations about best practices for employers to be competitive and legally compliant, along with promoting inclusive workplaces that are diverse and equitable. Most recently, she coordinated an event called Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion: In Action, where approximately 100 professionals from the Metro Detroit area gathered to learn practical skills for creating inclusive workplaces and communities. As Chair of the Oakland County Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Brown is leading approximately 80 attorneys in the effort to identify internal strategic practices, along with external educational resources to attract and retain attorneys with diverse backgrounds, experiences and characters to become leaders in Oakland County.

As a member of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Brown has participated in myriad committees to engage members, promote pro bono services, and rate potential judges seeking appointments. Brown is also a contributor to the Institute of Continuing Legal Education, recording webinars and co-editing the Michigan Causes of Action book.

Brown has been recognized among Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s 2016 Up and Coming Lawyers, named a Michigan Super Lawyers® Rising Star from 2014 to 2019, and named the 2018 Regeana Myrick Outstanding Young Lawyer by the State Bar of Michigan Young Lawyers Section.

With more than 90 years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.