Inbound Marketing for Lawyers: Why You Need It

The Internet has revolutionized the way specific industries carry out business, especially service-oriented industries. Ninety-seven percent of consumers use search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, etc. to search for local companies, and this is especially true for service industries. Law is classified as a service industry because it sells experience and knowledge to customers and helps them to navigate the very complicated legal system effectively.

There is a saying that there are two types of lawyers: those who have clients and the ones who love their job. However, money is essential to sustain any passion; therefore, you must learn how to market your passion and convert it into a money maker. Inbound Marketing is one of the best ways a lawyer can sell his/her services and convert prospective customers to clients and brand advocates.

What Is Inbound Marketing?

This is a marketing strategy that attracts prospects to your business by producing content they find relevant.

What is Inbound Marketing for Lawyers?

For lawyers, inbound marketing means attracting potential clients to your firm and making them engage your services by producing valuable content.

Inbound Marketing involves the use of pull marketing strategies which consist of:

Blog posts

Content marketing

SEO

Influencer outreach

Print media

Book authorship

Event sponsorship

Earned social media

Word of mouth

Video content

And so on

Advantages Of Inbound Marketing For Lawyers

Builds Relationship and Increases Trust: Trust between a client and their attorney is essential. Not only does this help establish a relationship with the client and keep them coming back to your business, but it also turns them into brand advocates, which is powerful in attracting potential customers to your law firm.

Generates Traffic To Your Website: Generating traffic to your website is essential when trying to get customers. With useful content, it would be easy to turn these visitors into clients.

Improves Website And Online Presence: Focusing on inbound marketing is one of the best ways to add quality content to your website, which helps with SEO ranking. A quality website also helps to establish the reputation of your law practice, which is essential in building trust with clients.

Steps To Create Your Inbound Marketing Strategy

Produce Quality Content

Producing quality content is the most critical aspect of inbound marketing. Quality content is any content website visitors find to be very useful and relevant.

Visitors want to find answers to questions; therefore, your content needs to answer frequently asked questions in layman’s language. Try to break down complicated terminologies into words that can be easily assimilated by a visitor. These contents should be well categorized so that visitors can easily find what they are looking for. It is also essential that you organize your website so that similar content is grouped together. This way, visitors can find answers to questions they did not anticipate.

Using keywords when creating content for your website is also very important. This enables visitors to find what they are looking for on your site easily.

Also, your website should have a forum. Forums are a great way to drive conversation among visitors and clients, enable collaboration, get feedback, improve your service, turn potentials into loyal clients, and, most importantly, boost your SEO ranking. Tools like Online Writers Rating can be used to search for quality content writers.

Publicize Your Content

Publicizing and distributing the content of your website is very important to generate traffic. This can be achieved through SEO tactics and Social Media.

When trying to optimize your content to rank high on a search engine, you have to:

Make sure the pages on your website load very fast

Use images and Infographics as these can rank high for image search generating more traffic to your site

Blog consistently

Build backlinks

Optimize for mobile devices because fifty-one percent of all website traffic is from mobile devices

Make use of keywords

Have meta descriptions relevant to the post title

Using social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is essential for distributing content. Also, publishing content on sites like Medium, WordPress, and Avvo can help increase website traffic. You need to be consistent when sharing content on these social media sites. Using tools like Buffer helps post content automatically on your social media platform.

Convert Visitors to Clients

Converting website visitors to clients is vital to build relationships and increase the revenue of your law practice. Several tactics can be used, such as:

Call-to-action: This is a great way to collect emails and contact information of visitors, which can be used for other marketing techniques. This CTA should be simple and straightforward.

CRM systems: CRM systems are a great way to improve efficiency with customers and track and follow leads.

Conclusion

Inbound Marketing is a proven tactic to produce long term marketing benefits for any lawyer and law firm. It can take a long time to set up properly, but it produces immense benefits for your business.