Injured? Seek Monetary Compensation with a Personal Injury Lawyer’s Help

Punitive damages are assessed against the wrongdoer as “motivation” to correct their behavior in the future.

When you can’t work after an accident, and chances of resuming the job are sparse, it calls for filing a lawsuit to claim monetary compensation. Hiring an injury lawyer will support your case and give you peace of mind. You do not have to worry about insurance agency hassles when a personal injury attorney is present.

What are the types of claims you can seek for your injury?

Personal injury has another term, tort law, that enables you to seek compensation for the damage and losses. Many incidents are eligible, and some are not. You must understand that you cannot file a case for ‘any’ accident. Here are some of the most common claims which also require additional backing or proofs and documents for compensation.

Motor car accident injuries: Numerous accidents happen every day on US roads but, all do not qualify for claims. Speeding, uninsured driving, drunk driving, failure to follow road rules, distracted driving, parking negligence, and minor driving are common causes of severe road accidents. Some of the incidents are catastrophic, leaving you traumatized (both physically and mentally). Depending on the circumstances and insurance coverage, the accident claims proceed to trial or settlement. Personal injury law firm serving North Augusta handles many different types of cases that involve motor car accidents:

Motorcycle collisions

Tractor-trailer accidents

Drunk driving cases

Dram shop claims

Distracted driving

Rideshare incidents

Hit and run cases

Pedestrian accidents by motor car

Bicycle accidents

Premises liability cases: Another very common type of personal injury case is the premises liability case. The property owner is held responsible for abiding by their legal obligations (standard of care). Failure to make the premises safe and hazard-proof could result in potential accidents and eventually lawsuits. There are various types of premises liability cases:

Slip, trip, and fall accidents

Dog bites or animal attacks

Construction site injuries

Amusement park injuries

Public places injuries

Nursing home neglect and care worker abuse: The local authority ensures a background check when hiring a proper nurse or care worker. However, there might be issues despite this verification. In any such case, when there is significant damage to you or your loved one, you have the civil right to file a complaint and ask for compensation.

Wrongful death: Wrongful death results when a person dies due to the non-criminal acts of another. Some personal injury lawyers handle these cases, and some do not. The death of any person due to medical negligence or international harm is eligible for personal injury compensation.

What is injury or damage?

In legal terms, damage refers to economic or non-economic loss caused by the injury. You can file a lawsuit for medical expenses, wage loss, loss of future earning capacity, physical disability, disfigurement, property damage, loss of consortium and companionship, pain and suffering, and emotional stress. You have the right to seek claims for all these damages. Punitive damages are also under the personal injury claims. Punitive damages are assessed against the wrongdoer as “motivation” to correct their behavior in the future.

Do not suffer and wait for any action – you do not want to fall under the trap of statutes of limitations and lose the possibility of claiming compensation.