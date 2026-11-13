International Dark Web Operation Results in 354 Arrests

Operation TorNado exposes widespread online drug networks through arrests, seizures, and international cooperation.

An international law enforcement operation targeting illegal drug sales through the dark web has resulted in 354 arrests across multiple countries, along with the seizure of millions of dollars in cash and virtual currency, tons of illegal substances, and hundreds of firearms. Federal officials announced the results of Operation TorNado on November 12, 2026, describing it as the largest coordinated effort of its kind to target online drug sellers and buyers. The operation was led by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) through its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement team (JCODE) and in partnership with Europol and law enforcement agencies around the world. Investigators focused on criminal networks using hidden online marketplaces to sell fentanyl, opioids, and other illegal substances to customers in the U.S. and in other countries.

The effort covered the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It followed earlier investigations into several dark web marketplaces, including Archetyp, Bohemia, Nemesis, Kingdom, and Tor2Door. Information gathered during previous enforcement actions helped investigators identify sellers, buyers, and the people operating behind anonymous online accounts. Authorities reported that the operation led to 354 arrests involving individuals accused of selling illegal substances and taking part in other fraudulent activities. The arrests included 132 in the United States, 59 in the United Kingdom, 45 in Hungary, 41 in Germany, and 23 in France. Additional arrests took place in the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovenia, Austria, Ireland, Czechia, Finland, and Australia.

Investigators also reported seizing more than $234 million in cash and virtual currency. Approximately 5.7 metric tons of illegal substances were recovered, including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, and MDMA. Authorities also took possession of 38 pill presses and 209 firearms.

The investigation ran from May 2025 through October 2026 and involved dozens of separate cases. Some of the cases involved sellers accused of producing counterfeit prescription pills and mailing them to customers throughout the country.

In Florida, two brothers, Stanislav Chernyshov, 30, and Vladislav Chernyshov, 35, were arrested over their alleged involvement in an online operation known as BarbaraWhite. Investigators claim the brothers sold counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills containing nitazenes, a group of powerful synthetic opioids that can be as strong as or stronger than fentanyl. Authorities said lab testing, undercover purchases, and surveillance connected the men to a pill-making and shipping operation that allegedly sent more than 1,000 packages to 49 states. Investigators also identified several fatal and nonfatal overdoses among people who received the pills. Both men face federal charges and could receive up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Another case involved Alexander Green, 32, of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Authorities accused him of running an online drug operation called STARLABS through a dark web marketplace known as DrugHub. The operation allegedly sold several illegal substances, including fentanyl. Investigators connected the business to two overdose deaths in Ohio. A June 2026 enforcement action led to the seizure of methamphetamine and more than two kilograms of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl. Green faces charges that carry a potential maximum sentence of 20 years.

In California, Jonatan Gonzales, 35, was arrested after investigators allegedly connected him to an online seller account called SpeedyPharma. Authorities said he shipped methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other substances to addresses throughout the country. A search of his home resulted in the seizure of dozens of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and cash. If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.

Several arrests also took place in New Jersey and New York. Five men were accused of taking part in a distribution network that allegedly sold counterfeit Xanax, MDMA, ketamine, and other controlled substances through the mail. Searches at multiple properties and storage locations resulted in the recovery of approximately 300 kilograms of illegal and counterfeit substances.

Although 354 people have been arrested, authorities said additional investigations remain underway to identify individuals connected to anonymous online accounts. Officials also stressed that criminal complaints and indictments contain allegations, and those charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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International Law Enforcement Operation Targeting Opioid and Fentanyl Traffickers on the Dark Web Results in over 350 Arrests Worldwide and the Seizure of Drugs, Weapons, and over $234 Million

Operation TorNado Leads to More Than 350 Arrests Across 14 Countries

Global dark web crackdown nets 354 arrests