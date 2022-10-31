Jeffrey Downing to Join the Rodeo Team

Jeffrey Downing to Join the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Senior Management Team.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Jeffrey Downing is joining the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s senior management team. Effective Oct. 24, Downing will be working with Sherry Hibbert, who is retiring at the end of the year after her 12-year tenure as general counsel. After Hibbert’s retirement, Downing will take over as the new general counsel for the Rodeo.

“Jeffrey brings nearly two decades of experience serving in both inside and outside counsel roles for various Houston-based firms and organizations, with a proven track record of resolving a wide range of complex legal issues, making him a clear standout for this role,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “His deep expertise in permitting, licensing, contract negotiations, business transactions and legal matters will make him a strong addition to the Rodeo’s senior management team.”

Once he transitions into the general counsel position on Jan. 1, Downing will be responsible for legal affairs, risk management and corporate governance for the nonprofit organization, ensuring that all Rodeo activities and operations are carried out in compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations. He will provide advice and counsel on critical strategic, legal, and public policy issues, including business, real estate and corporate matters, and volunteer and employment issues.

Previously, Downing served as the executive vice president and general counsel at W-Industries LLC, which provides the energy industry with automation and control, process design, and system packaging solutions to optimize production and ensure operational continuity.

A Houston-native, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston, as well as an executive MBA from the University of Houston.

He and his wife, Taneka, also a Houston-native and graduate of South Texas School of Law Houston, have 7-year-old twins. They enjoy family trips to the beach and Texas Hill Country, as well as exploring all that the city of Houston has to offer, including the Rodeo. Downing served as a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteer on the Gatekeepers Committee from 2008 to 2012.

