Recoverable Damages in a Successful Personal Injury Claim

When you find yourself in the unfortunate position of being injured, you may be comforted by the knowledge that those responsible for your injury will be liable to pay a certain amount of money to cover the costs and damages caused by their negligence.

Still, just because someone is legally liable does not necessarily mean they will admit fault. That is where lawyers come in. They are trained professionals with professional experience who can help guide you through what could otherwise be an arduous process.

What Damages Can a Personal Injury Lawyer Help You Recover?

When you hire a lawyer to pursue a personal injury claim on your behalf, they will work to recover damages from the at-fault party. Damages can include medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and loss of companionship.

Your personal injury lawyer in Dallas can help you navigate the legal system to maximize your recovery for damages, including:

Lost Wages

Lost wages refer to the amount of money you would have earned if your injuries had not occurred. This money is paid as compensation for lost time at work due to the accident.

Lost wages are calculated based on how long it’s predicted that you will be unable to work and the kind of work that makes up your income. You will generally be compensated for whatever you would normally have earned at the rate you earned before the injury.

In some cases, the value of future lost wages can be determined when an injured party is unlikely to reach a full recovery and, therefore, unlikely to return to their previous employment. In these situations, future lost wages are calculated based on what the injured party would likely earn if they retrained for a new career and found new employment.

Medical Expenses

Medical expenses include all bills related to your injuries incurred due to the accident. For example, if you needed an MRI because you suffered a concussion in a car accident, that would be considered a medical expense. If you required physical therapy for your injuries, that would also be considered medical expenses.

A doctor-prescribed medication to treat the injuries is considered a medical expense. Medical expenses include any money you’ve paid out of pocket up to this point.

In addition, if someone has been permanently impaired by their injuries in an accident, any future care costs associated with their injury will also be considered a medical expense. In cases where someone loses their life due to an accident, funeral costs may also be included in damages.

Pain and Suffering

Damages for pain and suffering refer to compensation for the physical, emotional, and mental distress that an injured party endures resulting from their injuries. This includes the anxiety, fear, and depression experienced following the injury. In addition, pain and suffering may also refer to the loss of enjoyment of life following an accident.

For example, suppose a doctor says you will likely never be able to have children because you suffered traumatic injuries in a car accident, such as broken bones and internal injuries, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In that case, your pain and suffering may include the loss of hope for future generations within your family.

Loss of Companionship

Loss of companionship damages is awarded to individuals who have lost a loved one in an accident. These damages are meant to compensate the individual for the loss they experienced when they lost their loved one. The loss can be attributed to many things, including the deceased person’s income and household assistance.

Contact a Lawyer for Help

As you can see, there are a number of different factors that go into calculating damages in a personal injury claim. For this reason, it is important for you to seek legal advice from an experienced personal injury lawyer in Dallas as soon as possible following your accident.