Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Recalls Certain Batches of Ice Cream Due to Undeclared Allergens

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams issued a voluntary recall for certain batches of ice-cream that may contain undeclared allergens.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is recalling certain batches of its Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert over concerns the batches may contain an undeclared milk allergen. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA), the recall was announced earlier this week on Monday, January 6. Undeclared milk allergens are particularly dangerous for people with milk sensitivities because they could suffer life-threatening reactions if they consume the ice-cream.

According to the recall notice, the affected product was distributed to grocery stores nationwide, “at Jeni’s scoops shops, and online at jenis.com.” The specific products included in the recall include pints with the following batch codes:

19-016

19-086

19-154

When commenting on the recall, John Lowe, CEO of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams said:

“We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings. We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”

