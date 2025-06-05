Jennifer B. Compton Completes Harvard Law School Executive Education’s Leadership in Law Firms Program 

Jennifer’s leadership—defined by integrity, empathy, communication, and vision—continues to inspire Shumaker’s strategic growth while honoring its 100-year legacy of excellence.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker’s Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee, Jennifer B. Compton, has earned her Certificate of Completion from Harvard Law School Executive Education’s Leadership in Law Firms (LLF) program.

This prestigious program is by application only and is designed specifically for senior law firm leaders and provides advanced training in the core competencies required to successfully lead professional service firms in an evolving legal landscape. The intensive six-day program draws on Harvard’s world-class faculty and case-based learning model to equip law firm leaders with practical strategies for balancing professional responsibilities, driving strategic planning, improving organizational alignment, managing growth and change, and motivating teams.

As Shumaker’s Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee, Jennifer leads a firm celebrating its centennial year, with more than 555 employees nationwide, including more than 300 attorneys and advisors and 60 paralegals across multiple offices. Her leadership responsibilities include shaping the firm’s overall vision, enhancing collaboration across service lines and geographies, and fostering a culture rooted in innovation, inclusion, and accountability.

“Jennifer’s completion of the LLF program reflects her deep commitment to continual growth and excellence—not only for herself, but for our firm and the clients we serve.,” said Paul Favorite, Chief Operating Officer at Shumaker. “Her thoughtful, strategic leadership continues to elevate Shumaker’s national presence and longstanding reputation for client service.”

With more than two decades of experience practicing employment law, Jennifer brings a unique perspective to firm leadership—one shaped by guiding clients through complex legal, economic, and organizational challenges. Her legal practice has earned a reputation for pragmatic, business-savvy counsel and successful representation in a wide range of litigation matters, including discrimination, wage and hour disputes, trade secrets, whistleblower claims, and non-compete enforcement. She is also a trusted advisor to executives navigating separation and restrictive covenant issues.

“Participating in Harvard Law School’s LLF program was a truly enriching experience. The program brought together cohorts from around the world, which really deepened the experience for me. It challenged me to think critically about the changing role of law firm leadership and provided valuable frameworks for driving intentional growth, aligning teams, and fostering a culture where innovation and accountability thrive. I’m excited to bring these insights back to Shumaker as we continue to honor our centennial legacy while building for the future,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker.

Jennifer’s leadership—defined by integrity, empathy, communication, and vision—continues to inspire Shumaker’s strategic growth while honoring its 100-year legacy of excellence.

